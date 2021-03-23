Peabody volleyball downs Beverly in 5-set thriller 

BEVERLY -- The odds were stacked against them.
The Peabody High volleyball team had seen a 2-game lead slip away Tuesday night at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, with host Beverly storming back to tie the match and now leading by three points in the decisive fifth game. For the Tanners to have any hope, they needed to recapture the mojo that had worked so well for them over the first two games and immediately put it to use.
Freshman Abby Bettencourt and her sophomore sister, Isabel, helped make that happen.
Tied at 8 in the decisive fifth set, Peabody found its rhythm and captured seven of the match's last eight points to prevail over the Panthers, 25-16, 27-25, 17-25, 28-30, 15-9.
"Abby and Isabel work so well with each other and make everyone else better," said Peabody head coach Lisa Keene, whose team improved to 2-3. "That led that charge that we really needed at the end. We got back to playing the way we had been earlier in the match, and it paid off."
Isabel Bettencourt had 10 kills and 10 assists for the winners while her youngster sister led the Tanners in both kills (13) and assists (21). Junior Sarah Broughton also had a fine game with 11 kills of her own.
Host Beverly didn't falter after dropping the first two games, taking control of the third game early on and outlasting a Peabody comeback in a wild Game 4 triumph. They led 6-3 in the fifth before Peabody began its comeback.
"We definitely picked up the energy after coming out a bit flat," said Panthers head coach Ashley Chalifour, whose team was coming off of strong performances against Danvers (4 games) and Chelmsford (5 games) last week. "We started to play more to our tempo and were controlling the ball."
Part of that came when senior captain Rory Harmon was switched to libero, said Chalifour. She finished with four aces.
"She was fantastic and really stepped up for us," Chalifour noted. "Rory's dominant vocally and helped us with our cohesiveness and coming together on the court."
Natalie Reynolds, a sophomore middle blocker, had an excellent all-around game for Beverly with 10 kills, six blocks and four aces. Sophomore outside hitter Mya Perron (8 kills), junior right side Sierra Sadowski (8 kills) and junior outside hitter Carolyn Ploszay (7 kills) also helped garner many points for the home team in their comeback bid.
"Look at that defense; they're amazing. You can't get much past them," said Keene, whose own team didn't have the height to match Beverly's. "But we're scrappy and super intelligent in finding the open part of the court. Our girls have very good vision offensively."
Case in point was Alli Flewelling, a sophomore who didn't play in the first set but came in off the bench thereafter and delivered what her coach called "a terrific performance".
The Orange-and-Black, for the most part, controlled the tempo from the service line with some nice runs. At key junctures, however, Peabody's serve receive helped them capitalize on points.
"Volleyball is won or lost on momentum and energy, especially energy," said Chalifour, her team now 1-5. "I really feel like when it went back in Peabody's favor late, we couldn't get that energy back on our side."