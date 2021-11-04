PEABODY — The records were almost identical, and there wasn’t a lot separating the Peabody and Quincy volleyball teams on Thursday night.
But the Tanners had the killer instinct when needed to come away with a 3-1 victory in the Division 1 Round of 32 at Veterans’ Memorial Field House.
Peabody fell behind in the first set, but rallied to win 25-21 and took the next set by the identical score before falling, 25-22 in the third. They then came back to put the Presidents away, 25-18 in a back and forth set that was tied nine times, the last at 16-16 before the home team closed it out.
“Quincy is a great team,” said Tanner coach Lisa Keene, her 14th seeded team now 16-4. “We tried to scout them, but it’s hard to find out a lot about a team that doesn’t play any of our opponents. We worked on some things in practice that didn’t go so well tonight, but the bottom line is no matter who we face we’ve got to play our game.
“I kept telling the girls when you get a lead you can’t let it drop, and there were times we were ahead, but didn’t hold on. Other times we got behind and rallied. We fell apart in that third set, but fortunately came back strong in the next one. Those were the longest volleys we’ve had all season, and every point was hard fought.”
All Conference selection sisters Abby, a sophomore, and Isabel Bettencourt, a junior, led the team to victory. Isabel had 13 kills and five aces while Abby had 26 assists.
“Abby is so giving and unselfish that she passes up some opportunities, but I don’t mind if it’s the Abby and Bo (Isabel) show all day long,” said Keene. “They work so well together.”
In the opening set Quincy, the 19th seed that came in with a 16-4 record, shot out to a 5-1 lead and built it up to a 10-5 cushion before the Tanners fought back to tie it at 14-14 behind the strong serving of captain Sarah Broughton. The home team pulled ahead, and Abby Bettencourt had the last two service points to key the win.
“This was the hardest game we’ve had,” said Broughton, an NEC All-Star along with Lauryn Mendonca and Krissy Cardello. “Quincy is a strong team, and there were so many rallies we really had to dig deep. Coach kept telling us how important is was when we had the lead to keep it. We kept focusing on that, and even when we were down we were able to come back. It’s a great feeling to win and keep our season going.”
The second set featured some exciting long volleys with captain Cardello, the libero, keeping them going with terrific digs. She had 30 in all while Ally Flewelling also had a bunch.
“Cardello was strong all game,” said Keene. “We moved her forward, and she adjusted well to the change. It’s something we had to do against Quincy.”
Peabody scored four of the final five points to take a 2-0 lead, but the Patriot League team rallied to lead all the way in the third set, winning 25-22.
“Peabody played unbelievable defense,” said Quincy coach Jacqui Niosi after her team’s season ended. “Actually, the two teams were very similar and able to keep balls in play for a long time. We rely on our defense, and Peabody does, too. I got dizzy watching some of the volleys they played on for so long with some great moves by both teams.”
For the visitors, Colleen Moran had 16 kills, libero Tiffany Le 36 digs, and Maggie Lynch chipped in with 24 digs and six kills. Junior setter Annika Schmitt finished with 38 assists.
Peabody bounced back to take the fourth set 25-18 led by some key Mendonca blocks, Cardello serves, Isabel Bettencourt aces, and a big kill by Broughton for the winning point to end it.
“Lauryn had five blocks, and that’s a record high for her,” said Keene. “Maddy Castro had six kills which might be the most she’s had, too. We’ll have to wait and see who wins on Saturday to find out who we’re playing next. It could be North Andover, who we lost to (3-1) the first game of the season. We’ve grown a lot since then.”