Peabody West 11's win District title

11-YEAR-OLD DISTRICT 16 TOURNAMENT
Peabody West 5, Lynnfield 4: Catcher Tyler McMahon's 2-run single highlighted a four-run second inning that helped Peabody West win the District 16 11-year-old title in a close bout. Patrick Woods got the second inning rally started with Geo Capo drawing a key walk. Dylan Crosby also singled home a pinch-running Woods with what turned out to be the winning run.
Ricky Williams and Brayden Beals both pitched well for Peabody West with some outstanding defensive plays from Landon Lohnes (3B), Jared Devereaux (shortstop), Andrew Wenzel (2B) as well as Capo, Anthony Ragusa and Jacob Sylvester in the outfield. Nick Cimino also had a strong offensive game for West, which advances to sectional play this weekend.