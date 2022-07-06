Peabody West Little League's 8-year-old all-stars went 4-0 in the Swampscott tournament recently. Members of the team are Austin Burke, Brayden Coburn, Brayden Creamer, Connor Segee, Gaetano Fodera, Gingy Gravelese, Jake Kallianidis, Jaxson Vallatini, JJ DellaPorta, Louie Ippolito, Tyler DeAmelio, Will Sabi with Manager: Shaun Coburn.

Local Little League's are encouraged to send photos of their non-Williamsport all-star teams to SalemNewsSports@gmail.com with player names to be featured in the newspaper over the course of the summer.