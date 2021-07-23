BEVERLY - Marky Bettencourt set the tone with a two run homer over the fence in centerfield in the top of the first and Peabody West never trailed in the 7-0 shutout over Danvers American in the final game of pool play Friday night at Harry Ball Field.
With the victory West earned a berth in the Section 4 championship game against Reading, with both teams winning their Friday match-ups to go 2-1.
"It was big to get that lead. That's what we're always trying to do, jump on teams early," said manager Mark Bettencourt. "Now we face off against the team that beat us (either in district or sectional play)."
Danvers out hit Peabody 9-4, putting runners on base in every inning. They couldn't get the clutch hits to produce runs as West pitcher Jimmy DiCarlo worked his way out of jams all evening in the game that got underway 55 minutes late due to a rain delay earlier.
Peabody was also aided by some big defensive plays including a double play in the bottom of the first when the Americans had runners on second and third. Logan Travers hit a ground ball to third baseman Brendan Kobierski, who fired to first for the out, and then first baseman Bettencourt threw to the plate in time to get Colby Medeiros with catcher Aidan Horgan applying the tag.
"I can't say enough about the job DiCarlo did," said Bettencourt. "They had runners on because of hits, not walks. He didn't give them anything. It's hard to hold onto pitching when you play everyday. We'll go with Cullen Pasterick against Reading. He's our horse and will be ready."
DiCarlo helped himself by getting strikeouts to end the second, third, and fourth innings. Owen Hawke hit a one out single in the second inning and Cole Anderson followed with a double, but both were stranded in scoring position when DiCarlo got the next two outs.
Maxwell Parent ripped a two out double in the third inning and Travers worked a walk, but once again DiCarlo bore down to whiff the next batter to end the threat. He was aided by a nifty shoestring catch by centerfielder Jackson Taylor in the fifth inning, and had two runners on when he reached the 85 pitch count limit. Bettencourt came on in relief and promptly got out of the inning with a strikeout.
"We didn't get that one big hit that would have sparked us when we needed it," said Danvers manager Mark O'Brien. "Hitting is contagious, and we didn't string them together. I wasn't really worried when we fell behind on that home run because we're been down that road before and come back. It stung, but I was extremely confident we'd be able to score some runs and bounce back."
It was the furthers a Danvers American team made it in Williamsport play in almost ten years.
"This is a great group of kids, and they left it all out there on the field. It's been a good run, and a memory they'll have for a long time. This group is all about playing together; they're a family," O'Brien said.
Travers started for Danvers and left in the sixth inning after throwing 85 pitches. He didn't walk anybody and struck out 11. Peabody added a run in the third inning when Ty Lomasney beat out an infield hit and later scored on a fielder's choice, sliding in under catcher Maxwell Parent's tag. Parent was outstanding with three of his team's hits.
The roof caved in for the Americans in the sixth inning when West added four runs without the benefit of a hit. Five walks by three different relievers, two errors, and a batter hit by a pitch accounted for the damage.
The championship game is at Harry Ball Field in Beverly Saturday at noon with the winner advancing to the states in Gloucester next week.