LYNN — After losing the first game of the Section 4 Little League tournament, Gloucester bounced back to win two in a row and punch its ticket to the finals with another chance to at knocking off unbeaten Reading. The Fishermen and Peabody West came into Friday night's game with identical records, both needing to win in order to advance to Saturday afternoon's championship game with the winner going to states.
That Cinderella magic was working for Gloucester, the team that came out of the District 15 losers' bracket to beat Beverly twice. They did it again Friday by blanking defending state champ Peabody West, 6-0, at Reinfuss Field in Lynn.
Gloucester struck for a run in the top of the first on hits by Bryce Albano and Jack Higgins, who each had two. West was lucky to escape giving up just one run because of a great play by second baseman Patrick Woods knocking down Pip Emerson's line drive and throwing him out.
Pitcher C.J. York settled down and held the Fishermen scoreless the fifth inning when a controversial call went all the way to Williamsport tourney officials to be decided after manager Steve Lomasney protested the decision.
Albano had worked a one out walk, Higgins singled, and Luke Salah followed with a solid single to left field. Albano rounded third, but returned to the bag after a collision with third baseman Andrew Wenzel, who had his back turned looking for the throw from Bradlee Beals. Gloucester manager Brian Salah, who was coaching third base, instructed Albano to stay on third.
After the umpires got together for a long conference they decided the runner had been obstructed and awarded him home plate, making it a 2-0 game. Lomasney protested the call on the field, saying the runner didn't start to go for home, and therefore shouldn't be given the extra base.
District 16 commissioner Joe Baglieri was summoned to the field and the group gathered at home plate before making a call to Bristol, Connecticut, site of the New England's, for clarification. Ultimately, the decision was made by the tournament committee in Williamsport while fans got restless with the long delay waiting for play to resume.
"I've never seen a base awarded to a runner who didn't go for it," said Lomasney. "He didn't try to score so he should have stayed at third, but I'll have to live with the decision. It came at a crucial time in the game, and right after that York struck out the next two in a row to end the inning. Being down by two runs instead of one in a close game hurt, but I'll have to agree to disagree with the call. C.J. was pitching lights out, but you have to tip your cap to their pitcher."
Brady Ciaramitaro pitched a three hitter, giving up singles to Ty Lomasney, Ryan Skerry, and Ben Ouellette. He walked two and struck out two. Peabody had some hard hits, but right Gloucester's outstanding fielders. Shortstop Luke Salah was especially impressive, displaying great range and scooping up everything that came his way. He was involved in a double play in the first inning, caught a pop up, and went into the outfield to rob Lomasney of a base hit. West also had strong defense, especially right fielder Ricky Williams, who made a diving catch in the sixth inning when Gloucester added four more runs.
"We had three line drives in one inning, but they caught them all," said Lomasney. "We were hitting the ball. Ricky had the wind knocked out on that outstanding catch. He was great defensively all tourney. We had an excellent run, and I'm so proud of all these kids."
Gloucester will be set up with pitching for the championship game with ace Pip Emerson available. Manager Salah hopes his team will continue the hot hitting (11 hits led by Luke Salah with three).
"Luke is our captain," he said. "We were on top of it tonight right from the start. "Every coach hopes their team will hit like that, and Brady pitched a gem. We definitely have that Cinderella thing going, and the kids like having their backs against the wall. They keep coming through, and we've got our number one pitcher ready to face Reading."
The final is Saturday afternoon back at Reinfuss at 2:30 p.m.