GLOUCESTER — Peabody West did it the hard way, but the Tanner City boys are in Sunday's Williamsport Little League state final.
After dropping its first two games of the Massachusetts Little League's Final Four, Peabody West had to defeat Needham National Saturday night and hold to them to under six runs to have a chance at advancing to Sunday's final. After unbeaten Pittsfield American rallied to defeat Middleboro in extra innings of the night's opener, Peabody West accomplished its goal of advancing with a thorough 8-0 victory at Boudreau Field.
Peabody West found its rhythm with a complete pitching, hitting and defensive performance. But having the fewest runs allowed in their three pool play games (9) among the 1-2 teams, Peabody advanced to the title tilt against 3-0 Pittsfield. They'll now look to avenge an earlier 4-0 loss to Pittsfield in the Final Four opener for both squads.
Stephen Saggese and Aidan Horgan combined for a three-hitter for Peabody West, with outstanding defense behind them and an offense that came alive in a 10-hit attack, led by Marky Bettencourt's 3-run homer.
"That's my team," said manager Mark Bettencourt as the boys celebrated behind him. "This is the team I know. They've been in hiding the last two games, but they came out. The execution, timely hitting, pitching, and great defensive plays were all there.
"This was a pressure situation for the pitchers, and Saggese gave us three solid innings. I decided to go to Horgan when Steve was at 65 pitches because Aidan was fresh. Otherwise, I would have stayed with Steve because he was doing the job.
"I knew I had a lot of pitching, but it's a question of setting it up and using them the right way," added Bettencourt. "Steve threw strikes, and when there were runners on he bulled his neck and handled the pressure."
Needham National starter Will Lavelle gave up a run in the bottom of the first when Cullen Pasterick doubled to score Horgan. West added three more in the third inning, the big blow being the homer Marky Bettencourt, who blasted a shot over the fence in left-center to score Jimmy DiCarlo (who had doubled) and Horgan (walk) ahead of him. That was a huge momentum changer for the District 16/Section 4 champs.
"It was a fast ball, low and outside," said the younger Bettencourt, who had two hits and drove in four runs. "I don't really like those pitches and much rather have something up high.
"We really needed some runs, and everybody started hitting. Our pitchers came up big, and we knew we had to keep them from scoring."
Saggese had a one-hitter for the three innings he pitched, working his way out of trouble in the first when Needham loaded the bases and again in the next inning, when the Nationals stranded two more. They had no trouble getting men on base, but Peabody came up with several defensive gems to prevent any runs.
"Cullen (Pasterick) did a great job behind the plate," said manager Bettencourt. "He's our backup catcher, but I needed Horgan (the starting catcher) to pitch. I can't say enough about the defensive plays DiCarlo (shortstop), Ryan Skerry (second base), Brendan Kobierski (third base), along with Jackson Taylor and Aidan (Horgan) in center field."
Another big defensive gem was made by Marky Bettencourt, who hustled into foul territory to grab a pop up and almost fell into his dugout making the catch to end the third inning. It was the second defensive gem in that frame after Skerry kept a hard hit ball from going into the outfield and fired to DiCarlo for the force at second base.
Peabody West put the game away in the fifth inning, batting around and adding four more runs. Bettencourt started things off with a double, and pinch runner Thad Broughton scored on Kobierski's single. Taylor delivered a two-run double, and Horgan helped himself with an RBI single.
DiCarlo and Bettencourt each had two hits while Pasterick, Kobierski, Anthony Modugno, Taylor, Horgan, and Damian Gregory all hit safely for the winners.
"It feels really good to be in the finals," said the younger Bettencourt, who played a big part in making sure his team got there. His father hopes the team he saw Saturday night will show up ready to go Sunday.