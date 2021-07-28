Peabody West eager, ready for state LL Final Four in Gloucester 

Mark Bettencourt says he's never been to Pittsfield in the western part of the state. He readily admits he doesn't know where exactly in Central Massachusetts that Middleboro is located, either.
But the Peabody West Little League all-star manager has been busy scouring the internet, trying to find any morsels of information he can on those two squads as well as Needham National.
After capturing both the District 16 and Section 4 titles, Bettencourt's Peabody West kids are now hoping to complete the Bay State trifecta by winning the Massachusetts state crown this weekend at Boudreau Field in Gloucester. Pittsfield American out of Section 1, Middleboro from Section 2 and Needham National of Section 3 are the others clubs that make up this year's Final Four.
Peabody West did face Needham two years ago as 10-year-olds, losing in the state semifinals, but otherwise there's certainly an element of the unknown heading into the biggest weekend of their baseball lives.
"I've been Googling Pittsfield, Middleboro, just trying to find different newspapers and any information on those teams I can find," said Bettencourt, whose team has lost just one game this summer between district and sectional play. "You try to find out about top pitchers for each team and, in a round robin game-every-day scenario like (the Final Four) what the chances are we might be seeing them. That information is priceless. Other than that, you just have to bring your best and keep doing what's gotten you to this point."
The Final Four will begin Thursday and continue each day through Sunday, when the championship game will be held at noon between the two squads with the best records (with runs allowed ratio being the tiebreaker in a three-way draw).
Peabody West will play in the nightcap in every game of round robin play, starting with Pittsfield American Thursday (7 p.m. following the opening ceremonies at 5:30 p.m.). They'll take on Middleboro Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Needham National Saturday (6:30 p.m.).
Bettencourt, assisted by Thad Broughton and Steve Saggese, said the coaching staff has been "pleasantly surprised" by their team. That's mainly attributed, he said, by how their pitching and defense has given up just 16 runs in eight games.
"You read the newspaper and watch the Little League World Series on TV each year, and any time a team is going anywhere they usually have one lights-out pitcher who strikes out 15-16 batters a game that you'll ride as long as you can," said Bettencourt, who is also the varsity baseball and football coach at Peabody High School. "We don't have that one amazing pitcher; what we do have is a bunch of kids who work really hard, throw strikes and pitch to contact, knowing they've got a strong defense behind them.
"We've got 7-8 guys who can all throw strikes. If you can do that consistently in Little League, you're going to have success," he continued. "They don't walk guys or throw wild pitches, and that piggybacks onto the defense mentally because they're expecting contact and are always ready for it. That's what this team is all about."
Saying he'll "probably" go with Cullen Pasterick in the opener against Pittsfield American (while also stating he could change his mind between now and the first pitch), Bettencourt can also turn to his son, Mark Jr., Jimmy DiCarlo, Stephen Saggese, Brendan Kobierski, Aidan Horgan, Ryan Skerry and Anthony Modugno to get quality work in on the hill. It was Pasterick who threw a 71-pitch complete game to beat Reading in the Section 4 title tilt, 4-2, where he struck out five.
Peabody West's offensive explosion during the sectional tournament has also been a welcome addition, according to the manager. That's been especially true when it comes to the long ball.
Rallying from a 5-run deficit (6-1) with three outs left against North Andover, Peabody West got back-to-back big flies from Mark Bettencourt Jr. (a 2-run blast) and Kobierski. DiCarlo hit a leadoff homer against Reading, Bettencourt crushed another two-run bomb against Danvers American, and Bettencourt and Kobierski added bombs in the clincher against Reading.
"It's been totally unexpected. This wasn't a big home run hitting group during the regular season," said the manager.
DiCarlo is the team's shortstop and will bat leadoff, with Horgan the catcher in the No. 2 spot and Pasterick (who can play 1st, 2nd and 3rd when not pitching) batting third. Bettencourt Jr., the sweet swinging lefty, occupies the cleanup spot, followed by Kobierski, the third baseman, hitting fifth. Skerry bats sixth and plays second base, and center fielder Jackson Taylor, is the team's No. 7 hitter.
The corner outfield spots and the 8-9 slots in the batting order rotate between Ty Lomasney, Thad Broughton Jr. and Damian Gregory (left field) and Gabriel Casiano, Stephen Saggese Jr. and Gregory (right field).
"We'll continue to try and find out any information we can on the other teams, make sure we're constantly on top of our own and our opponents' pitch counts, and do what's gotten us to this point," said Bettencourt. "You just have to let the chips fall where they may."
2021 MASSACHUSETTS LITTLE LEAGUE FINAL FOUR
at Boudreau Field, Gloucester
Thursday, July 29
Needham National vs. Middleboro, 3:30
Opening Ceremonies, 5:30
Peabody West vs. Pittsfield American, 7
Friday, July 30
Pittsfield American vs. Needham National, 5:30
Peabody West vs. Middleboro, 7:30
Saturday, July 31
Pittsfield American vs. Middleboro, 4:30
Peabody West vs. Needham National, 6:30
Sunday, August 1
State championship game, noon
