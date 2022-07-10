PEABODY — The final score was deceiving, because the battle between the two Peabody Little League Williamsport all-star teams at MacArthur Park was a nailbiter into extra innings. That's when Peabody West scored four runs to defeat Peabody, 7-3, to stay unbeaten in District 16 play.
It was a pitcher's duel between starters Mike Harris Jr. for Peabody and West's Ryan Skerry before they each reached the maximum 85-pitch count. C. J. York took over in a tough situation with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning with West leading, 3-1. York got Alex Cunha to hit into a fielder's choice that cut down Jonathan DeLoreto (who had singled) at the plate on an accurate throw by third baseman Andrew Wenzel to catcher Tyler McMahon. Nike DelMonico then worked a walk to put runners on every base.
Patrick Prideaux, a powerful lefty who had hit a two out solo homer to tie the game at 1-1 in the third inning, hit a hard shot that the West infielder couldn't handle to tie the game. Bbut York got out of the bases loaded jam by striking out the next batter to send the game into extra innings.
"C.J. did the best job he could do to get us out of trouble," said Peabody West manager Steve Lomasney. "That ball (Prideaux) hit rolled up our infielder's arm, which was unfortunate, but honestly even when they came back with good at bats our team didn't back down. Sometimes when you're dealing with 12-year-olds they can fall apart when things go wrong, but we didn't."
After coming ever so close to seeing Peabody rally and nearly win in the bottom of the sixth, Peabody West broke it open in the top of the seventh by sending 10 to the plate. Harris had reached 85 pitches on the last batter of the sixth, and Cam Iorio took over on the mound.
Ty Lomasney, who had two singles and an RBI double, walked and York reached when his bunt was thrown away. That set the the stage for Wenzel, who doubled to drive in two runs. Ricky Williams beat out an infield hit, scoring Wenzel, and later came home on a bases loaded walk.
York then retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh. He did not allow a hit in his 1 2/3 innings, walking one and fanning two.
Skerry not only pitched well for West but helped himself in the second inning with a triple down the third base line to score McMahon. That lead held up until Prideaux hit one out of the park in the third.
Lomasney ripped an RBI double in the fifth, scoring Ben Ouellette, who had beat out an infield hit and went to second on an errant throw. York followed with a single to score Lomasney, and give West a 3-1 lead.
"It's always a good game when we play Peabody West," said Peabody manager Rich DeLoreto. "It always comes down to who makes the plays, and West is fundamentally sound.
"When Patrick hit that homer I felt the momentum change. It gave us a spark and I thought the tide had changed, but we didn't get the hits or make contact when we had our chance in the sixth. It's all about contact."
Prideaux and DeLoreto had two hits apiece for Peabody while Iorio, Harris, and Levi Reyes each hit safely.