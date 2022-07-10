SWAMPSCOTT — It wasn’t easy, but Peabody West shut down a Saugus rally in the bottom of the sixth to remain unbeaten with an 8-7 victory and advance to the District 16 finals on Thursday night.
Saugus gave West all it could handle after falling behind by six runs in the early going. Two monster homers got them back in the game, the first a two run shot by Mike Fronduto in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 6-2 and the other a three run bomb by Patrick Hurley in the fifth when Saugus batted around and closed the game to 8-6.
The tying run was on third base with one down in the home half of the sixth, but reliever Ben Ouellette shut the door with three strikeouts. Cam Marchand led off with a walk and later scored on a wild pitch to make it a one run game, 8-7. After Ouellette struck out the No. 9 hitter Dom Manuppelli reached on an errant throw and went all the way over to third on a wild pitch. Ouellette, an 11-year old, struck out Fronduto before walking Eli Fialho, and then ended the game by whiffing Hurley on three pitches as his West teammates celebrated.
“We’ve faced adversity in every game,” said coach Mike McMahon, who took over as acting manager for Steve Lomasney, who had flown back to Georgia to be with his 17U Show baseball team. “Steve flew back to be at Saturday’s game, but had to turn around and go back to the tournament. I’m happy I don’t have to tell him we blew a six run lead and lost. This team stays calm under pressure, and I can’t say enough about the job Ben did in relief as well as our starter Andrew Wenzel.
The game was scoreless until the third when Peabody sent 10 to the plate and scored six times. Ty Lomasney, who feasts on fast balls and had two hits, Wenzel, Landon Lohnes, and Ricky Williams all singled. Wenzel, Lohnes, and Willliams each drove in two runs with their hits. Hurley started for Saugus and gave way to Aaron Connor with one out and the bases loaded in the third. Connor gave up back to back two run shots before getting out of trouble. Fialho took over in the fourth and went the rest of the way.
In the fifth Williams started things off with another single, C.J. York doubled, and a run scored on Ryan Skerry’s ground out. Jacob Sylvester singled to drive in what turned out to be the winning run. Defensively, Peabody came up with a few gems. Lomasney had a running catch in center field in the fourth inning, and second baseman Patrick Woods grabbed a hard hit liner.
”Saugus is a very good team, and they can hit,” said McMahon. “I’m really proud of the way our kids responded. That was a huge catch by Lomasney, and our whole outfield is very athletic. They’re all fast with good range. It’s basically three center fielders out there (Geo Capo in left, Lomasney in center, and Williams in right). It’s huge to stay in the winner’s bracket and give the pitchers a little rest.”
