Peabody West Little League notebook: All for one mentality leads to state championship 

Leave it to a 12-year-old to best explain the concept of what it takes to be successful as a team.
Cullen Pasterick, the ace of the Peabody West Little League pitching staff, was celebrating on the grass at Gloucester's Boudreau Field Sunday afternoon after his complete game effort helped cut down unbeaten Pittsfield American, 6-5, in the state championship. He and his teammates are now off to Bristol, Conn. later this week to represent the Bay State in the double elimination New England Regionals, with a trip to hallowed Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series awaiting the top two teams who emerge from regionals.
The seventh grader-to-be was asked just how team manager Mark Bettencourt and his coaches, Thad Broughton and Steve Saggese, keep the team focused, together and ever-supportive of each other.
"Coach Mark has this thing he calls 'erase it'," said Pasterick, moving his fingers in front of his eyes quickly back and forth, almost in the way a magician would do before performing a trick. "It just helps clear everyone on the team. He always tells us baseball's not an individual sport; it's a team sport."
That's not just coachspeak from someone who is the varsity head coach of the Peabody High football and baseball teams and has won a combined nine state championships in his coaching career (including youth basketball and softball).
"We've talked about this from the very beginning since we first met as a team," said Bettencourt. "There isn't any one person that's more important than anyone else. It's 13 pieces of a machine, and if one piece doesn't believe and work as hard as everyone else, the machine won't run."
In lockstep with that way of thinking, Bettencourt and his coaches have the Peabody West players truly buying into a all-for-one, one-for-all mentality.
"If one person makes an error, that person doesn't make the error; all 13 of us made the error," he reasoned. "If a guy strikes out, he didn't strike out; all 13 of us struck out. And if we hit a home run, it's not just the kid who hit it; all 13 of us hit a home run. And that's the way we've really tried to push these guys into (understanding) that team comes first, and you individually come second. They've bought into that, and that's how you come out of an 0-2 slump (record-wise): believing in yourself, believing in each other and believing that the machine will run if all 13 kids are pulling the rope in the right direction."
###
When asked to name one of his players who came up especially big on Sunday, Bettencourt pointed to outfielder Thad Broughton. Coming into the game as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning, his two-out, two-strike double ignited a rally that saw teammate Jimmy DiCarlo follow with a single before Aidan Horgan brought Broughton home with an RBI base knock to left.
As it turns out, Broughton's run proved to be both the game- and state championship-winning run.
"I can't help but go back to that sequence," said Bettencourt. "Thad's a kid who usually gets one at-bat a game; he's not a starter. So for him to go up there and rope that double, and then to score that sixth run, was very special to me.
"It really sends home the point that it doesn't matter who you are, starter or non-starter, whether you get three at-bats a game or one, you have to make the most out of what your job is ... that's the epitome of what this team is about."
###
Peabody West struck out 28 times in its first two games at the state's Final Four and, as a result, produced just two runs in losses to Pittsfield American and Middleboro.
"I told the guys, we're not going to have success if we keep not making them make plays," Bettencourt said. "We have to put the ball in play, shorten our swings, barrel balls up and put the ball in play. Finally against Needham (in the third game), our team came back and you saw how we got to (the Final Four)."
Having worked on making contact and forcing opposing defenses to field the ball and make plays defensively, Peabody West fared much better in an 8-0 triumph over Needham National, which got them in Sunday's title game for a rematch with Pittsfield. While they did strike out eight times in the title game, only three of those came with men on base.
In fact, Peabody West hit an even .400 with men on base Sunday, with Gabe Casiano driving home a run with an RBI single in the second, DiCarlo ripping a three-run double in the same inning, and then the abovementioned hits by DiCarlo and Horgan in the fourth.
"We're a team that thrives on throwing strikes, playing good defense and getting timely hitting," said Bettencourt. "Those first two games, the timely hitting was the missing piece."
###
First baseman Mark Bettencourt, the coach's son, blasted some prodigious home runs during the course of the four-day state final run, but it was his work in the infield that helped his team most on Sunday.
The lefty made a nifty play to end the bottom of the first inning, snaring a hot shot off the bat of Pittsfield American's Ryan Stannard for one out before quickly turning and tagging the first base bag to double up baserunner Kevin Konefal.
The unassisted double play proved doubly valuable to Peabody West, which got out of the inning down only two runs (2-0) while also giving them a shot of energy for when they came up to bat themselves in the second and scored five runs, never to trail from that point forward.
###
Across the diamond at the hot corner, third baseman Brendan Kobierski also made a heads-up play in the bottom of the second. After Pittsfield had scored a run to cut Peabody West's lead to 5-3 and with the bases loaded, Koberski grabbed a hot smash off the bat of Christian Barry (who had homered to deep center in his first plate appearance) and smoothly fired the ball home to Horgan at home plate, forcing out baserunner Dakota Moore.
Cutting down that run was crucial for the locals, as Pasterick got Cam Blake to ground out to Ryan Skerry to close out the inning two pitches later.
###
Peabody West had a day off from practice and Bettencourt spent some time away with his family. But much like he did in the lead-up to the state's Final Four, he's scouring the internet to find out any and all information he can on the other New England state champions his team could be facing at regionals.
Peabody earned a critical first round bye in the six-team double elimination tournament (along with Connecticut), which means they won't have to play when the tournament begins on Sunday. Instead, they'll open Monday evening at 7 p.m. against the winner of Maine (Saco/Dayton) and New Hampshire (North Manchester/Hooksett), who play each other on Sunday.
A win in that game means Peabody West would get an additional two days off before they play again Thursday; a loss would mean they'd be back at it Tuesday playing for their tournament lives.
"We'll continue to do what got us here, with everyone working hard as a group and everyone giving 120 percent every day in practice so when the games come, there's nothing to be nervous about," said Bettencourt.
"We say it to the (Peabody High) football team, we say it to the high school baseball team, we say it all the time: do the work and put the hay in the barn," he continued. "Once we know we're ready, we're ready and there's nothing to be nervous about."
Peabody West plans on practicing the rest of the week before leaving for Bristol Saturday at 7 a.m.
###
Little League all-star managers and coaches are required to wear pants for all games. So it's strange to see Bettencourt, a man who wears shorts when he's coaching football even on the coldest days (remember Thanksgiving 2018? He was wearing shorts in the single digit temperatures), wearing khakis during games.
He knew the deal ahead of time, of course; in fact, he had to wear them when he coached his two daughters, Abby and Liz, in softball when Peabody went to the New England Regionals a few years ago.
So with the success his Little League all-star teams have had with him wearing long pants, would he ever consider donning them when football season begins?
"No way," he said with the chuckle. "The shorts are going back for the entire football season."
