LYNN — The Peabody West Little League all-stars were the favorites heading into the District 16 Williamsport tournament, and through their first two games they've done nothing to dispel that theory.
Ben Ouellette allowed just one hit over three innings while striking out seven and his teammates piled on the offense, leading to 15-0 mercy rule shortened rout of Winthrop Saturday at Gallagher Field.
"It was a complete team effort," head coach Keith Slattery said after his squad rapped out 17 hits in the three-inning contest. "Everyone hit the ball hard, we got great pitching from Ben, and got contributions up and down the lineup."
Peabody West, which won the District 16 a year ago, has scored 30 runs in its first two games while allowing just one. But advancing in the winner's bracket, they'll have a week off before facing Salem — a 5-4 winner over East Lynn in Saturday's second game — Saturday at O'Grady Field in Salem at 6 p.m.
The winners scored seven times in the first inning, then tacked on eight more in the third as all 12 batters in the lineup got at an-bat in that frame.
First baseman Will Slattery and right fielder Joe Ryan each had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs for the winners, with Ryan knocking in three runs and Slattery two.
Ouellette helped himself with three hits, a run scored, and two RBI. Landon Pelletier, Peabody West's center fielder, added two hits and two runs scored. Leadoff hitter Jonathan Lever and second baseman Matt DiMare also had base knocks and crossed home plate twice apiece.
Catcher Owen McMahon, Sean Jagodynski, and left fielder Quinn Woodson all had one hit and scored a run; third baseman Ben Wentzel produced a two-run double; and Danny Lancaster drew a walk and came around to score.
"It's interesting that in the second inning we hit the ball really hard, but it was right at the Winthrop fielders. Then we come right back and bat around the order in the third. That's how this game is played; any team can win on any day. It's a focus we need to always keep in mind," said Slattery.
"The baseball IQ of these kids is off the charts," the coach added. "They know baserunning, they know fielding, and we don't use cutoffs so as to keep runners from taking extra bases on us. We play every game like it's tied and go hard from the get go."