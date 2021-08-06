When Peabody West Little League all-star manager Mark Bettencourt arrives in Bristol, Connecticut with his team Saturday morning for the start of the New England Regionals, he'll already know the ropes. He's been there twice before, having coached the Peabody LL Majors softball state champions in both 2018 and 2019.
This time, though, he and his Peabody West squad are off to Bart Giamatti Field in the 6-team New England Regional, with the top two teams advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn. The District 16, Section 4 and Massachusetts state champions earned a first round bye (picked randomly) and will take on the winner of Sunday's New Hampshire/Maine contest Monday at 7 p.m.
Because of continued COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no international teams represented in Williamsport this summer, so both the New England and Mid-Atlantic states will send two teams on to the World Series.
"If we're one of the two from New England, we'll go directly from Bristol to Williamsport," said Bettencourt, who has a combined nine state championships under his coaching belt: four for softball, three for CYO girls basketball, this one for Little League baseball, and one as a player on Peabody High's 1990 Super Bowl championship squad, where he was the Tanners' quarterback.
It's been a crazy road to New Englands for Peabody West, which bounced back after losing their first two games at last weekend's state Final Four in Gloucester by defeating Needham, 8-0, then upsetting previously unbeaten Pittsfield American, 6-5, in the championship game.
The Bettencourt family went to Cape Cod for a brief vacation after the state championship before getting down to the serious business of preparing for Regionals. Having the bye is a big help, the manager admitted.
"It's an enormous advantage," said Bettencourt. "That's one less game for us and Connecticut (which got the other bye), so it's easier to manage the pitching staff. If we win that first game, we don't play again until Thursday. It's huge."
Bettencourt doesn't know much about the five other teams in the regional except what information he's learned from reading local papers online. He and his coaches will get a better idea after watching the NH/Maine contest Sunday. He's hoping he and his staff can watch the game from the stands, where the number of fans are being limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"I read that New Hampshire has a very strong pitcher named (Tristan) Lucier who is also a big hitter. Saco (Maine) has one very good pitcher, too, but that's all I know until I'm able to watch them play."
Peabody West's lineup will stay the same at Regionals, with Jimmy DiCarlo leading off followed by Aidan Horgan, Cullen Pasterick, Mark Bettencourt Jr. and Brendan Kobierski. Those five dangerous hitters aren't the only ones the team counts on, said Bettencourt, and getting hitting up and down the order is one of the big reasons this team is representing the state.
"Our strength offensively is not having a lot of automatic outs," said Bettencourt.
The manager recently had a couple of Peabody's all-time best ballplayers — Peter Soteropoulos (a lefty who played for Greece in the Olympics) and Steve Lomasney (a former catcher for the Red Sox) pitch batting practice. Seeing fastballs, changeups and curveballs from them (as well as Bettencourt) helped Peabody West cut down dramatically on the number of strikeouts they had as the Final Four went on.
Thad Broughton came off the bench with a clutch double in the championship game while Ty Lomasney, Jackson Taylor, Gabe Casiano, and Damian Gregory have all had timely hits or clutch defensive plays to help the team.
"When he was filling out forms for the team to go to Bristol, Bettencourt said he had to list the positions of his players. "Eight of our 13 guys also pitch," he said. "They're all ones I feel confident going to on the mound because they throw strikes. We used six (Pasterick, DiCarlo, Bettencourt, Kobierski, Steve Saggese, and Horgan), but Ryan Skerry and Anthony Modugno also are ready to go if needed."
Bettencourt contacted members of the 2009 Peabody West team that went to Williamsport , and several members will come down to speak to the boys the night before they depart for Bristol. Matt Hosman, hero of the walk-off grand slam that sent the team on to Pennsylvania, Mike Petrosino, Austin Batchelor and others promised to come and talk about the whole experience.
Ironically, 12 years ago when Hosman hit that famous dinger Bettencourt and his wife were sitting in the stands at Bristol. "She was nine months pregnant, and two weeks later Mark was born," said the manager. "How strange is it that? Now 12 years later, he'll have his chance to play on that same field."
