Peabody West sits one win away from a trip to Williamsport for LL World Series

When the six managers from the New England Little League Regional got together for coin tosses to determine the home and away teams for each squad's first round matchups, Peabody West's Mark Bettencourt went against the grain.
As the last manager to win his coin flip, Bettencourt picked for his District 16, Section 4 and Massachusetts state champions to be the away team.
"The other managers looked at me like I was crazy," he said. "But it goes with the philosophy I have. Our strengths are pitching and defense, so with the game on the line I'd much rather lean on those guys than on the offense. That's what we practice so hard at."
Peabody West sits one game away from qualifying for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which runs Aug. 19-29. They can achieve that momentous feat Thursday afternoon by defeating Manchester, Connecticut in the winner's bracket final of this NE Regional at Bart Giamatti Field (1 p.m.) in Bristol, Conn.
Because of precautions surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that many of the players involved aren't eligible to be vaccinated yet, Little League Baseball took the unprecedented step this year to not allow any international teams to come to Williamsport. That mean there were eight spots open in the traditional 16-team World Series field, so each of the country's eight regions will instead send two teams each.
Thus, a victory over Connecticut would automatically put Peabody West in Saturday's regional title game at noon. They could also get there if they are defeated by rebounding to win Friday's loser's bracket final New Hampshire (a 19-1 winner over Maine Wednesday).
The two squads that play on Saturday, no matter who wins or loses, will both advance to Williamsport. Peabody West last went there in 2009; Manchester, as a first time state champion, has never been.
"I watched Connecticut play (on Monday, a 3-1 win over Essex Town, Vermont) and they were like everyone else down here on the first day: not a heck of a lot of offense, because every team threw their staff ace," said Bettencourt. "But we know they're an excellent team. They're big, and from what I've heard they're only about 15 minutes from Bristol, so they had a big crowd at (Monday's) game.
"We had a nice crowd of Peabody fans at our game, too, so (Thursday) could be a high capacity crowd."
Peabody West, which like Manchester received an opening round bye at New Englands by luck of the draw ("it's a huge advantage," said Bettencourt), got a complete game shutout from right-hander Cullen Pasterick to defeat Maine, 3-0, Monday night. They made the most of their three hits, getting a two-run double from shortstop Jimmy DiCarlo and a solo home run from Brendan Kobierski to account for their scoring.
In Manchester's win over Vermont, star pitcher Eli Bucko allowed just one hit and struck out 10 over four innings while third baseman Ryan Gorman had a two-run single in the top of fifth. Alex Rastelli scored his team's other run, coming home on a wild pitch.
Bucko threw 69 pitches and walked two batters for manager Rob Rostelli's club before being relieved by Arlen Peyman. He pitched 1 2/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts while giving up the lone Vermont run over 33 pitches thrown before Jacob Budarz (5 saves) came on for the save, striking out the final batter.
Bettencourt said that DiCarlo will get the nod on the mound Thursday, meaning Ryan Skerry will move from second base to take his place at shortstop. Pasterick will man second base.
"I think the game will come down to the same factors we've been dealing with since district play began," said Bettencourt. "We have to be patient at the plate, cut down on our strikeouts, put the ball in play and make them make plays defensively.
"Jimmy throws a ton of strikes and has all year," said Bettencourt. "We have to play strong D for Jimmy and string some hits together to produce some runs."
While Bucko, like Peabody West's Pasterick, is unable to pitch Thursday because of Little League's mandated pitch counts and rest in-between starts, both Peyman and Budarz would be available to pitch today. Gorman, the team's cleanup hitter, is another option on the hill for Manchester.
