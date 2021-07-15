Peabody West tops city rival in LL all-star thriller

LYNN — The Peabody West Little League Williamsport all-star team shot out to an early lead Thursday night and hung on to beat downtown rival Peabody, 3-2, in the District 16 winner's bracket final at Pine Hill's Gallagher Field.
Peabody West (3-0) now advances to Saturday's District 16 championship game at Wyoma in Lynn (3 p.m.). There, they'll face the winner of Friday's Swampscott/Peabody clash; that team would have to defeat Peabody West both Saturday and Sunday afternoon to claim the district crown.
Cullen Pasterick pitched a complete game three-hitter for Peabody West with eight strikeouts. He didn't walk anyone (but did hit a batter) and worked his way out of trouble in the fourth when the Peabody team, wearing Carolina blue, scored both of its runs runs.
"I thought high school was tough," said West manager Mark Bettencourt, who is also the Peabody High head baseball and football coach. "Cullen did a great job; he's our horse and was able to keep the pitch count low so he could go all the way. Our defense helped him out.
"Every team wants to be in the driver's seat like we are. We'll get ready for whoever shows up on Saturday, and we've got a safety net, but I really don't want to have to go to the "if necessary" game, where anything can happen."
Peabody West jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Aidan Horgan worked a walk off Peabody starter Dylan Cunningham. Pasterick then helped himself with a shot down the first base line to plate Horgan, and Marky Bettencourt delivered an RBI single to center to bring in another run. They added another run in the second when Jackson Taylor walked and came home on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
Peabody rallied with two runs in the fourth to close the gap. Caleb Penn started it off with a one-out single and Liam Smith followed with what should have been a fielder's choice, but the infielder elected to go to second base instead of making the easier play to first, and both runners were safe. Penn scored on an errant pickoff attempt that sailed into left field, and Joseph Tavilla came off the bench to hit an RBI single.
Bettencourt immediately called and visited the mound. It immediately paid off when Pasterick struck out the next hitter to get out of the inning without further damage
"Cullen didn't get rattled and we didn't break," said Bettencourt. "When you get to this level you can't afford mistakes, and we just needed to take a collective deep breath to clear our minds. It's like being out on a boat and weathering the storm."
Peabody manager Rick DeLoreto gave credit to Pasterick and Peabody West for not falling apart in that situation.
"That's why Mark is such a good coach," said DeLoreto. "He took charge and settled things down.
"We changed the momentum too late after getting off to a slow start and found ourselves chasing. I think we were a little nervous, and while it was a good effort our plan was to run the bases to make things happen."
Cunningham and reliever Liam Smith kept Peabody West off the board after the second inning. They threatened in the fifth when Ryan Skerry and Jackson Taylor hit back-to-back singles, but Smith got out of trouble when Skerry was thrown out at the plate by catcher Jack Smith.
Pasterick put any thoughts of a rally by the other Peabody team away when he retired the No. 3-4-5 batters in order to end it.
"Hopefully, we'll win and see Peabody West again on Saturday," said DeLoreto, who will have Jack Smith pitch Friday against Swampscott.