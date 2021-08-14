The Peabody West Little League team was never considered a lock to win Districts.
When they came out on top and advanced to the sectional round, not many people thought they'd get through that, either. Then at states, Pittsfield American had a tremendous squad, and it was easy to see them knocking off Peabody West to effectively end their season. But they didn't.
Time and time again, The Tanner City kids proved the doubters wrong, winning their way to this year's New England Regionals in Bristol, Conn.
While they ultimately bowed out of competition Friday afternoon with a 5-0 loss to Hooksett, N.H., simply making it to that point was certainly an accomplishment to be proud of. They finished as one of the top 24 Little League teams in the entire country and got to show everyone watching on ESPN what they were made of.
"I've gotten hundreds of text messages, and one of the ones I read was from one of the umpires from high school," said Peabody West manager Mark Bettencourt, who is also the Peabody High baseball and football head coach. "He said to me, 'You're playing with house money. You're doing something that nobody thought you would do. Don't be too hard on yourself and the kids; you're in Disneyland right now.'"
Looking back on the run that Peabody West had this summer, it's hard to disagree with the man behind that text message. Sure, making it to New Englands for the first time since 2009 was incredible by itself, but the way in which they did it made it that much more spectacular.
At Districts they were given all they could handle from city rival Peabody; at Sectionals they lost an early bout against Reading before extracting revenge in the finals; and at states, they dropped their first two contests before running the table and upending Pittsfield American in the championship.
"Winning a state championship is a big deal, and we're proud of that," said Bettencourt. "We just didn't play our best two games while we were down (in Connecticut)."
So what went wrong in the season ending setback? For one, New Hampshire's starting pitcher Mason DeVall was in the zone. The flame-throwing ace struck out 10 Peabody West batters after fanning 12 against Vermont three days earlier. He mixed up his pitches well and placed his fastball in tough-to-hit places that the locals struggled to keep up with.
In its three games in Bristol this week, Peabody West struck out a combined 34 times against the best pitchers from New England.
"When you get to this level every pitcher is very, very good. As we continued through this magical tour, the pitching just got better and better and better," said Bettencourt. "We battled; (assistant coach) Steve Saggese and I threw more batting practice down here than we have all season long to adjust to the breaking ball and high velocity. We had pitching machines cranked up to 75 (mph) to try to get their hands quicker before facing it in real time.
"But when you face kids that throw that hard and have offspeed pitches, you're never going to get used to it in one week."
Peabody West managed five hits Friday, belonging to Aidan Horgan, Mark Bettencourt Jr., Brendan Kobierski, Ryan Skerry and Jackson Taylor.
The team had two runners on with one out in the fourth inning, but failed to cross the plate. Then in the sixth they refused to go down easy, loading the bases with two outs before DeVall's final strikeout ended Peabody West's summer run.
New Hampshire broke things open when it plated two runs in the second on an RBI double by DeVall. Cal Lucier then mashed a 2-run triple in the fourth to double the advantage, and a passed ball moments later allowed another run to score.
"In order to win, you need to score runs," said Bettencourt. "You have to be able to able to put two or three hits together in an inning. Walks, passed balls and errors are a little bit less frequent at this point, and you have to earn your way. That was a challenge for us offensively."
Throughout the week, guys like Jimmy DiCarlo, Kobierski, Cullen Pasterick and Bettencourt Jr. all had their shining moments, although it was a team effort through and through. Thad Broughton Jr. even stuck with the team and continued to play after being hit in the face at practice on Tuesday and having to go to the hospital. He had a hit and a run scored in the game against Connecticut less than 48 hours later.
"The courage (Thad) showed was incredible," said Bettencourt. "He could've easily called it quits and gone home, but that was not the case. That really motivated our guys."
While the loss will undoubtedly sting for the time being, there's no question that the Peabody West players and coaches involved during the run will look back at things down the road in an extremely positive light.