LYNN — Mark this one to be continued after rain came earlier than expected. Showers drenching Wyoma Field Sunday night where Peabody West's Little League all-stars were leading, 2-0, against Lynnfield when the rain that had been falling since the opening inning got a lot worse forcing a halt in action in the top of the second inning in Lynn.
The game was started 17 minutes early, trying to get at least four innings in to make the Williamsport District 16 winner's bracket semi-final between unbeaten West and Lynnfield official.
That didn't happen, and it will resume with Peabody batting in the top of the second inning either tomorrow or Tuesday at a field to be determined. When play was halted and tarps put on the pitcher's mound, home plate area, and part of the infield there were two on and two outs.
Gabriel Casiano reached on an error when his ground ball went through the shortstop's legs on the wet field and leadoff batter James DiCarlo worked a walk.
West pitcher Colin Pasterick had retired the side in order in the bottom of the first, striking out two and getting Coleman Walsh to fly out. West wasted no time jumping out to an early lead when Aidan Horgan and Pasterick worked walks off Lynnfield's James Pasquale. Brendan Kobierski beat out an infield hit scoring Horgan, and Pasterick raced home on a throwing error.
The winner of this game will face Peabody in the winner's bracket final.