PEABODY — Any fears that the Peabody High football team might look a little fat and happy after a getting huge win the prior week and receiving a lot of attention in the lead up to another battle of unbeatens Friday night against Leominster vanished when the Tanners raced out to a five touchdown lead in the first half.
Though the Blue-and-White played somewhat sloppily in the second half, that absolute blitz in the early going was more than enough to ensure Peabody remained undefeated with a 42-20 victory.
Now 5-0 for the first time in head coach Mark Bettencourt's career (and first time overall since 2004), the Tanners handled a Blue Devils team that was 4-0 and outscoring its opponents 162-19 by turning all four of their first half interceptions into touchdowns.
With Leominster's freshman QB Osiris Lopez putting the ball in the air 36 times, there were plenty of opportunities for Peabody's defensive backs to make plays. Though the Blue Devils made their share as well, with four 20-plus yard completions on the day, the Tanner defenders shook them off and rebounded with takeaways.
"Good play, bad play, next play. That's our mentality on this team," said senior corner Alan Paulino, who scored a rushing TD and had one of his team's five total picks. "As defensive backs, if the ball is in the air we feel like it's our ball. We practice hard on man coverage all week for those moments."
The first of two picks by senior Jayce Dooley came on Leominster's first drive with the Blue Devils deep in Tanner territory. Senior QB Shea Lynch (264 yards passing) led a 93-yard scoring drive capped by his own 15-yard keeper and the hosts were off and running.
Vinny O'Hara picked off Lopez on the next series and the Tanners took advantage of the quick change with a one play scoring drive: Lynch fired a 50-yard pass to a streaking Eli Batista for the touchdown and an early two score lead.
It was 21-0 in the second quarter after Paulino's score and he came down with an interception to set up another Lynch score with 2:30 left in the half.
That's when Dooley jumped in front of a Lopez pass, snagged it and raced 73 yards the other way for a Tanner touchdown. With three scores in the last 5:37 of the opening half, Peabody was in total control at 35-0.
"They had some tall receivers and with our short defensive backs, we knew they'd take some chances on 50/50 balls," said Bettencourt. "We did a decent job, not a great job. We played to our speed ... if teams want to throw on us, hopefully we have the speed and resiliency to carry us through."
Speed on the offensive side of the ball was immense for the Tanners, too. Senior slot receiver Colin Ridley had one of the best games of his career, catching eight passes for 112 yards. He'd been nursing an injury for the first month of the season and burst back onto the scene Friday.
"I'd see myself on film limping after plays. Without my speed I feel like my game is gone," said Ridley, who also had a big kick return to set up a short field. "This was the first time I've felt 100 percent. I felt good and it showed."
Batista also had over 100 yards receiving with 108 on seven snags. The Blue Devils seemed to shade their coverage to the isolation side of the formation, where captain Danny Barrett did so much damage in last week's win over Marblehead. Lynch (16-of-28) was happy to work the middle in that case.
"It's part of game planning. Who will the defense focus on and who will they leave? When you have four or five possible targets, they have to pick someone as the possibly weakest one," said Bettencourt. "Today they picked Colin ... and he wasn't the weakest target."
Lopez got Leominster on the board late in the first half with a rushing score and made it 35-14 by leading a 93-yard scoring drive after Lynch was intercepted on a tipped ball near the end zone. The Blue Devils then recovered an onsides kick trying to further cut into the lead, but with a sack by Don Kavanaugh Peabody got the stop to quell momentum.
Will Pinto then rumbled for 70 yards on four straight carries ... and though he fumbled his fifth, Barrett jumped on it in the end zone for six more Tanner points.
"We didn't do a great job of playing with the lead," Bettencourt said. "Our running game needs to improve and we need to do a better job of running the ball and working the clock."
Abou Kaba had Peabody's fifth interception in the fourth quarter. For Leominster, Osiris threw for 269 yards on 15-of-36 passing with Kaiden Drinkwater making four grabs for 108 yards with a defensive interception. It was a particularly long game with an abnormally high number of penalty flags: The teams combined for 20 accepted penalties (14 in the first half) with Peabody dinged for 140 yards on 13 infractions.
Peabody 42, Leominster 20
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Leominster (4-1);0;7;6;7;20
Peabody (5-0);14;21;0;7;42
Scoring summary
P- Shea Lynch 15 run (Dom Scalese kick)
P- Eli Batista 50 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P- Alan Paulino 5 run (Scalese kick)
P- Lynch 10 run (Scalese kick)
P- Jayce Dooley 73 interception return (Scalese kick)
L- Osiris Lopez 5 run (Daniel Thompson kick)
L- Kaiden Drinkwater 15 pass from Lopez (kick failed)
P- Danny Barrett fumble recovered in end zone (Scalese kick)
L- Jared Viola 14 pass from Lopez (Thompson kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Leominster— Braden Martin 10-47, Osiris Lopez 11-21, Ma'Kai Stinson Newton 3-8, Xavier Cora 3-7, Aramis Reyes 4-2, Delmarh Wright 1-(-10) ; Peabody — Will Pinto 6-75, Shea Lynch 7-37, Alan Paulino 3-0, Alex Silva 4-0.
PASSING: Leominster — Lopez 15-36-269-2-5 ; Peabody — Lynch 16-28-262-1-2.
RECEIVING: Leominster — Kiaden Drinkwater 4-108, Bryan Aguilar 2-45, Jared Viola 3-44 Steven Diaz 3-32, Juan Miranda 2-27, Martin 1-24, ; Peabody — Jared Ridley 8-112, Eli Batista 7-108, Jayce Dooley 2-40, Paulino 1-2.