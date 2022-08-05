The North Shore High School Girls Summer Basketball League is now down to five teams remaining in this year's playoffs.
Wins by Peabody and North Reading on Thursday night means those two squads, along with Beverly, Bishop Fenwick and top seeded Masconomet, remain alive in the annual league played outdoors at Plains Park in Danvers.
Peabody's 39-19 win over Beverly on Thursday night sent the Tanners into the winner's bracket final next week against Masconomet, while Beverly falls into the loser's bracket and must win on Monday to keep its season alive.
In her team's victroy, Logan Lomasney led all scorers with a dozen points for Peabody. Ally Bettencourt (10) was also a double digit scorer for the victors, while Taylor Bettencourt added eight points and Lauryn Mendonca six. Beverly got a team-high eight points from Anna Michaud and seven more from Nicki Erricola.
North Reading toppled Manchester Essex, 39-34, to knock the Hornets out of the postseason. Faith Newton's 14 points and eight more from Bella Dunn propelled the winners, while Manchester Essex got five points apiece from Harper Brooks, Tess Carpenter and Kaycee O'Connell.
Monday's schedule of games at Plains Park will pit Beverly vs. Bishop Fenwick at 7:30 p.m., followed by Masconomet vs. Peabody at 8:30 p.m.