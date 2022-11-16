Peabody senior standout John Arruda burst onto the scene this fall by establishing himself as one of the top offensive talents in the area.
The Brazil native scored 27 regular season goals and dished out 10 assists, helping the Tanners to a 12-3-3 overall record and the No. 25 seed in the Division 1 tournament. Arruda’s consistently stellar performances didn’t go unnoticed, and by season’s end he was named the Northeastern Conference Player of the Year.
Arruda was joined by senior teammate Bruno Correia on the All-Conference team. Other locals to be named All-Conference included Beverly junior Wilson de Leon and senior Ian Visnick, Marblehead senior Isaiah Pina and sophomore keeper Rory Zampese, Salem senior Chris Qirjazi, and Masconomet seniors Steve Ralph and Christian Shaffer. Winthrop’s Meteo Martinez and Glouceseter’s Yuniel Sanchez and Gino Tripoli.
Marblehead coach Elmer Magana took home Coach of the Year honors after guiding a young Magicians team back to the Division 2 postseason, while Swampscott garnered the Sportsmanship Award.
Here’s a look at the remaining all-stars representing the Dunn and Lynch Division:
DUNN DIVISION ALL-STARS
Beverly: Trevor Gilligan, Sr.; Matt Roy, Sr.
Danvers: Spencer Keyes, Sr.
Marblehead: Sebastian Pantzer, Sr.; Riley Schmitt, Jr.
Masconomet: Jack Fiedler, Soph.; Jason Karas, Sr.; Ara Scarpaci, Jr.
Peabody: Ryan Alves, Sr.; Kyle Lobao, Sr.
LYNCH DIVISION ALL-STARS
Gloucester: Domenic Paone, Jr.; Leo Vitale, Jr.
Salem: Malcolm Edwards, Jr.; Elias Ferriera, Sr.
Saugus: Nicolas de Oliveira, Jr.; Melvin Hernandez, Sr.; Alejandro Ortega, Jr.
Swampscott: Lucas Bereaud, Jr.; Szymon Wabno, Sr.
Winthrop: Loert Mana, Sr.
