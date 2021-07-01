Freshman Abby Bettencourt was voted Northeastern Conference softball Player of the Year by the league's coaches recently, capping of a stellar debut season for one of the top pitchers in Eastern Massachusetts.
Bettencourt led the league in earned run average and threw a perfect game in her first-ever state tournament bout while helping the Tanners finish the NEC slate of the unbeaten. Peabody reached the Division 1 North title game for only the third time in program history while going 17-1. Also a capable second baseman and hitter, Bettencourt batted around .500 on the year with three homers and 20 runs batted in.
Joining Bettencourt on the NEC's first-team All-Conference squad was her catcher and older sister, Isabel Bettencourt, who also had more than 20 RBI and hit North of .460. Fellow Tanner Emma Bloom, who batted over .500, was the third Peabody played named All-NEC.
Division 2 North champion Danvers had two All-Conference selections: Senior ace pitcher Lily Eldridge (who had three consecutive postseason shutouts) as well as excellent shortstop Brooke Grassia, who hit .500 for the year as well.
For Marblehead, power hitting catcher Jolie Quintana and strikeout machine Lauren Donovan earned All-NEC status. Swampscott's Nicolette Fraser was also voted first-team All-NEC along with Gloucester's Jenna Hoofnagle and Ella Marshall as well as Leah Ventre of Saugus.
Steve Almquist was voted NEC Coach of the Year after guiding the Sachems to the South division crown and a 9-4 regular season mark.
Earning NEC all-star nods were, listed by team:
Beverly: Noelle McLane.
Danvers: Becky Zellin, Emma Goddard.
Gloucester: Natalie Aiello, Riley Thibodeau.
Marblehead: Ashleigh Maude.
Masconomet: Eliza Reimold, Liv Filmore.
Peabody: Logan Lomasney, Avery Greico, Penny Spack.
Salem: Cassadi O'Leary.
Saugus: Lily Ventre, Kat Schena, Kirby Dalton.
Swampscott: Riley Scanlon.
Winthrop: Izzy Mahoney, Sofia Vitale.