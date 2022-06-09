Sophomore pitching and hitting softball superstar Abby Bettencourt of Peabody High has been named the Player of the Year in the Northeastern Conference.
Bettencourt has struck out 154 batters and has an ERA hovering around 1.00 for the NEC Dunn Division champion Tanners. She is also hitting over .600 on the season with five home runs.
Three of her Peabody High teammates joined her on the NEC's All-Conference team -- including her sister and team catcher Izzy Bettencourt, a junior. Senior Emma Bloom and junior Penny Spack were also chosen.
Beverly High had a pair of All-Conference selections in senior Lindsey Gagnon and junior Mya Perron.
Others picked as All-Conference players were Danvers junior Emily Goddard, Masconomet senior Maggie Caron, Salem senior Cassadi O'Leary, Swampscott senior Nicolette Fraser, Saugus senior Felicia Reppucci, and Gloucester senior Natalie Aiello.
The Northeastern Conference all-star team was made up of senior Gina Terrazzano and sophomores Logan Lomasney and Kylie Doolin of Peabody; juniors Noelle McLane and Nikki Erricola of Beverly; junior Sophie Papamechail and sophomore Ava Gray of Danvers; senior Annika Haley of Marblehead; eight grader Liv Loux of Salem; seniors Megan Holmes and Miranda Moscoso of Swampscott; senior Kate Love, junior Amber Goudreau, and sophomore Sam Serino of Masconomet; senior Riley Thibodeau and sophomore Cameron Caroll of Gloucester; seniors Fallon Millerick and Ryann Moloney of Saugus; and senior Summer Tallent of Winthrop.
Peabody's Tawny Palmieri was chosen as the NEC Coach of the Year, and Saugus High was awarded the Team Sportsmanship Award.