The Bezemes Diamond at Peabody High School got a much needed face lift a couple of months ago, but in an odd twist of fate the city's number one baseball field has been left all dressed up with no place to go.
The coronavirus pandemic that caused the cancellation of the spring high school sports season made sure there was no varsity baseball at Peabody High for the first time in more than 100 years. While no players have had a chance to pitch from the new mound or take ground balls off smooth infield lips, folks walking around the high school's upper fields have noticed the difference.
"It's the best it's looked that I can ever remember," said Mark Bettencourt, the Tanners head coach since 2005. "The lips and the bad hops are gone. The mound's up high. The grass looks like Fenway Park. It looks like a brand new field."
Peabody's Parks and Forestry Department handled the renovations at the beginning of March. Besides taking care of the infield dirt, the outfield was slice seeded to help fill in the thin turf. The city also slice seeded the softball diamond's outfield and several high use soccer and lacrosse fields.
The combination of a mild winter and not being trampled on by hundreds of youth and high school players every day has allowed the grass to grow smoothly - an admittedly very small silver lining to the lost season.
"We definitely had ideal growing conditions," said Brian Grant, Peabody's superintendent of parks and forestry. "I'd rather see them being used, that's for sure, but we are trying to take advantage of this time."
With the state's reopening plans nearing Phase 2 and with Phase 3 possibly coming before the end of summer, it's possible Bezemes and other fields around the North Shore could see some use. Both youth and adult leagues around the North Shore are waiting for the reopening guidelines and permitting processed from the various cities and towns before they decide how to potentially proceed in July and August.
"I'll be curious to see if they allow anybody to use it this summer," said Bettencourt, adding that consistent maintenance between games is the key to keeping the renovated diamond in ship shape.
Dragging the infield and raking around the plate, mound and bases is an important, if often neglected, part of any good field's upkeep. Consistently putting the tarps back over the plate and pitcher's mound when not in use is another best practice, the coach said.
"The dirt is just as important as the grass, if not more important. If you have two or three games in a day and the field isn't dragged, that's when you start to get big holes where the batters dig in; that's where the pitcher's pivot foot starts leaving a gully."
Just because games aren't being played at the moment doesn't mean there isn't work that can be done to improve field conditions. Around the region, maintenance continues in the hopes that when sports are able to resume, well-groomed grass that's ready for action will be there to greet the players.
"We've still been pretty busy," said Grant. "We've been able to start and continue some projects and we're still grooming all the infields to keep the weeds down."
||||