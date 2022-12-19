Fernando Braz does a lot for student-athletes beyond coaching three track seasons at Peabody High. He prefers to keep things low key, but there’s no overlooking what he means to the community — and most of all the athletes he works with.
Braz was one of 30 people from New England named to the Wasabi Fenway Honor Roll, which recognizes the achievements of educators, administrators, guidance counselors, and coaches who went above and beyond to support students during the pandemic.
The honorees, chosen by a field of 16 community leaders and business executives, were celebrated on the Fenway grass during halftime of Saturday’s Wasabi Bowl between Louisville and Cincinnati. Each teacher chosen also received a classroom grant.
Braz received the honor for work he did during the pandemic helping student-athletes stay fit and have goals to work toward.
“During the pandemic the entire cross country and track and field staff (at Peabody High) took the initiative to get educated on the guidelines and made unconditional efforts to reach out to student-athletes and parents with a plan to continue forward with the physical, mental, and emotional training disciplines,” said Braz. “Countless hours of safe creativity and research created opportunities for students to train and compete when possible.”
The Fenway Bowl (won Saturday by Louisville, 24-7) began two years ago and is an annual charitable program to recognize and thank those chosen from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. This year there were over 200 nominees, and that list was narrowed down to the final 30.
The distinguished coach is in the Peabody High, Boston College, and Mass State Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fames. Over the years, Braz has taken many Tanner athletes to the Track and Field Nationals, where they have performed extremely well.
Braz found out he had been chosen after being nominated by Tammie Brunet early last week. He said it was “really cool” to be honored on the field at historic Fenway and pictured up on the Jumbotron.
“Coach Braz was a huge motivator in keeping me running during Covid,” said Peabody High senior Sarah DiVasta, The Salem News’ Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. “Whether it was calls to check in on workouts or a simple text to say hello, he kept in touch to ensure that I wasn’t getting burnt out.
“He always reminded me of what I was working to achieve, which kept me pushing to get better,” she added. “I can confidently say that without his motivation during a very difficult time, I wouldn’t have been as active and therefore not be the athlete I am today.”
Honor Roll recipients will find out on January 23 more details about the grant.
In the description of why Braz was selected, it states he is “beloved by students, who say he’s given them a place to be after school and a reason to keep their grades up.”
Jennifer Vargas, mother of Salem News Girls Spring Track Runner of the Year Savanna Vargas, is one of many parents who appreciate what the dedicated coach has done for not just his star athletes, but everyone. Braz took a few to Boston University Saturday for a mini-meet and didn’t tell anyone he had to leave for Fenway Park and the award ceremony because he wanted them to stay for the meet.
“I can honestly say throughout the pandemic he did not forget about any of his runners. He had then continuing to run at local parks to keep in shape when the rest of the world was shut down,” said Jennifer Vargas. “It would have been very easy for him to take that time off and finally relax, but he didn’t.”
Vargas said she knows Braz doesn’t forget about athletes once they move on to college, and still reaches out to them.
“He is one of a kind and each year makes hundreds of kids feel better about themselves because he believes in them when they don’t believe in themselves,” she noted. “It’s wonderful that he’s recognized also as an educator and not just a coach. The students absolutely love him.”
