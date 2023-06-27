LYNN — Fresh off a strong appearance in Monday evening’s Agganis All-Star boys hoop game, Peabody’s Nate Braz switched over to the pitch 24 hours later for the 27th annual soccer clash.
A talented and speedy midfielder for the Tanners, Braz netted seven goals this past fall and was a key starting piece for one of the Northeastern Conference’s top teams. He also served as the squad’s emergency goalkeeper, a role he was rarely thrust into but always accepted head on.
Well, turns out the South team at Tuesday’s contest didn’t have a healthy or available keeper to throw between the posts. So Braz stepped up, threw on the yellow pinny and took MVP honors.
The North team ultimately won the game, 4-0, but Braz made some excellent saves in the opening half before moving to his normal position down the stretch.
“I definitely was not expecting that, but I was always up for the challenge and did the best I could,” said Braz. “During the season I was the back-up keeper and in a playoff game our keeper got hurt and I subbed in, but I’m definitely not usually playing keeper.”
Earning the MVP was the icing on the cake for Braz in what was likely his final competitive soccer game.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “Definitely didn’t think when I was showing up today that I’d get that so I was excited.”
Despite Braz’s praiseworthy efforts, it was the North who seized control of the action.
Newburyport’s James Forrest-Hay scored once in each half to take home the MVP for his squad, with Kenneth Suarez (Northeast Tech) and Erikson Licardie (Lynn Tech) also notching tallies. Lynn native and Clippers coach Shawn Bleau headed the winning side and couldn’t have been happier to do so on his hometown field.
“It was awesome. They asked me to coach this game and I was glad to come back here,” explained Bleau. “I grew up in Lynn, I was one of the first soccer players to get an Agganis scholarship back in ‘88, so it was great to come back and coach in the Agganis game.”
As if he needed another reason to come back to Manning Field, Bleau and the Clippers claimed the Division 3 state title this past fall on that very field.
“It’s been a great field for me going all the way back to high school,” he said.
Masconomet’s Steven Ralph was another standout for the North in the win. He had a brilliant assist on a corner kick that led to Suarez’s goal, a well placed header in the box.
“I just sort of pinged it in kind of hard and low and Kenny (Suarez) got up there and just sort of hit it with the side of his right into the corner,” recalled Ralph, who hopes to walk onto the soccer team at Division 1 Fairfield. “It was more him than me; great header.”
Ralph was joined by former teammate Abdullah Merhi. Also representing their schools for the North was Salem Academy’s Carlos Campos and Hamilton-Wenham’s Harrison Stein.
For the South, Peabody had four other selections: John Arruda, Paul Drillon, Kyle Lobao and Ryan Alves. Essex Tech’s Guido Iannalfo and Ryan Lovasco were chosen for the contest.
“It was a lot of fun,” added Ralph. “I had a great time playing organized soccer for the last time before college and I was happy to get the chance to play today with my friends.”
