With incredible gains of almost six feet from her personal best throws a year ago, Peabody High shot putter Aaliyah Callahan is definitely one of the rising stars of the indoor track world.
So it was a perfect fit that Callahan participated in the Rising Stars division of the girls shot put at New Balance Indoor Nationals — and took home a gold medal as national champion in that event.
Callahan’s toss of 39-feet-5 3/4 inches topped the field in her event and was the highlight of a busy weekend for local competitors at the four-day, expansive New Balance meet held at their state of the art Track in Boston for the fist time (previous Indoor Nationals had been at The Armory in New York).
Peabody’s sprint medley relay team of Savanna Vargas, Marissa Simmons, Mimi Batista and Sarah Divasta set a new school record of 4:15.34 and finished 23rd in their event’s championship division.
Senior Logan Tracia turned in a season best and indoor personal best time of 4:22.9 in the mile, finishing in 12th in the rising stars division. It was the third fastest indoor mile in PVMHS school history.
In the girls 4x200, Vargas, Simmons and Batista teamed with Tamara Kemigisha to run a season best time of 1:47.03. DiVasta also qualified for the championship mile and turned in a time of 5:12 while Vargas qualified for the championship dash and clocked 7.77 seconds.
The Tanner boys sprint medley clocked 3:39.50 in the championship division on the combined efforts of Justin Franco, Eli Batista, Shaun Conrad and Tracia.
Senior Brianna Ewansiha finished 13th in the championship high jump, which teammate Lindsey Wilson also qualified for. Alex Jackson qualified for the championship shot put and weight throw and the boys 4x200 relay of Franco, Batista, Brian Stevens and Colin Ridley clocked1:33.56.
St. John’s Prep’s 4x200 relay broke the school record by more than half a second and finished third in the rising stars division. Chris McDonough, Brady Pallotta, Brendan Burke and Cooper Johnson combined for a time of 1:30.18 to top the previous Eagles mark of 1:30.86 set back in 2007.
Also for St. John’s, Nathan Lopez ran 9:13.30 in the championship section of the 2-mile, coming in 38th out of 133 runners.
The Eagles’ shuttle hurdle relay played 19th in the championship division with Callum Brown, Andrew Vigneaux, Aithan Bezanson and Dylan Aliberti combining for 33.55 seconds. McDonough also picked up 39th in the championship dash (7.03 seconds).
Also in the rising stars girls 4x200 relay were Marblehead’s foursome of Cate Trautman, Claire Davis, Devin Whalen and LaDisha Williams ran 1:46.69 to finish 25th.
Finally, for Bishop Fenwick, Madison Reilly placed 14th in the rising stars weight throw with a heave of 32-feet-8-inches. Freshman Alex Morgan came in 19th in her division of the 800 meter run in 2:26.31.