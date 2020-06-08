Peabody's Craveiro named 2020 Salem News Student-Athlete Award winner

Generational talents on their respective athletic surfaces, model students in the classroom and tremendous volunteers in their free time -- this year's Salem News Student-Athlete Award nominees boasted the complete package.
The honor, first handed out in 1962, recognizes the North Shore's most dedicated and brightest high school seniors. Each of the 15 schools in the coverage area nominate just one individual and narrowing it down to a single selection is always challenging.
With large gatherings and social contact still on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, this spring's selection process admittedly became even more difficult. But by the time the panel wrapped up its final Zoom interviews, it was Peabody's Antonio Craveiro who stood above the rest.
Craveiro, an All-Northeastern Conference track captain and A-student, becomes the seventh Tanner to receive the award in its 58-year history and the first since T.J. D'Amato in 2012.
"I was definitely shocked at first, it was some stiff competition so I personally thought the chances of me winning were slim," admitted Craveiro, who was notified of his selection by Salem News sports editor Phil Stacey on Sunday evening.
"Right now I'm extremely proud and grateful to be chosen for this award. It's not every day that I get to represent my school. I hope that by obtaining this award other kids from Peabody will be inspired to give it their all as well."
Like the other 14 nominees, Craveiro's high school successes are aplenty.
With a 3.81 GPA, Craveiro is ranked 18th in his graduating class of 350 students. He scored an impressive 1350 on his SAT and maintained honor roll status in each of his four years at Peabody High.
After school during the fall, winter and spring months, Craveiro shined as an exceptional runner for the cross country team and both the indoor and outdoor track squads. He served as a team captain each season and was named the Northeastern Conference's Indoor Track Runner of the Year for the 2019 campaign.
In addition, Craveiro was a member of his schools Robotics Club and Web Design Club, and he's volunteered at St. Thomas & St. John's Thrift Shop and the Food Pantry at St. John's parish while carrying out duties as a sacristan.
But what separated this particular high school senior from the pack was his sincere and intelligent interview responses and noteworthy devotion to the everyday betterment of himself and those around him.
"Antonio's academics and his athletics pale in comparison to who he is as a person," said President of TD Garden Amy Latimer, one of five judges for this year's award.
"It struck me as someone coming from an individual sport that Antonio's motivation came from his team needing him," added fellow judge Dan Vassallo, a GraVoc employee and former Olympic Trials marathon participant.
Craveiro has already accomplished so much over the past four years, but his burning desire to continue on his praiseworthy path makes him special.
His high school running coach, Fernando Braz, called him "one of the greatest runners in Peabody High's long and storied track and field history", and Craveiro plans to continue making waves with his feet when he joins the track team at Merrimack College this fall. His commitment to overall improvement and sustained excellence simply run deep.
"Antonio came across not only as someone who is highly motivated and driven to succeed, but uses extreme mental toughness to achieve his goals," said Stacey.
"He's just a remarkably tough and mature young man," added fellow judge Joe Riley, the Executive Vice President at Salem Five Bank. The four aforementioned judges were also joined by Endicott College Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian Wylie.
The other 14 worthy nominees for this year's award included Beverly's India Ingemi, Bishop Fenwick's Cailyn Wesley, Danvers' Ella Brinkley, Essex Tech's C.J. Klass, Hamilton-Wenham's Jemma Shea, Ipswich's Tatum Galuski, Manchester-Essex's Kellen Furse, Marblehead's Carter Murray, Masconomet's Mak Graves, Salem High's Stephanie Cantone, Salem Academy's Michael Santana, St. John's Prep's Michael Ott and Swampscott's Graham Inzana.
