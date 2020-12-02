Peabody's D'Alleva to play lacrosse at UMass Lowell

Peabody's Daniela D'Alleva recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at the Division 1 level at UMass Lowell, a remarkable accomplishment for the Mystic Valley school senior.
Following her brother, Nico, to Mystic Valley, D'Alleva has been a varsity lacrosse player since she was in eighth grade. She's been a Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star in both lacrosse and basketball while at Mystic Valley and has earned a combined 11 varsity letters while also being the goalkeeper on the girls soccer squad.
The first Mystic Valley player to ever earn a Division 1 opportunity in lacrosse, she scored the program's first-ever goal back in 2017.
A two-sport captain, D'Alleva has also been an MIAA student ambassador, a John and Abigail Adams Scholarship recipient, and is a National Honor Society member.
