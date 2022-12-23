For their excellence both in the classroom and in their respective athletic endeavors, Peabody High cross country superstar Sarah DiVasta and Super Bowl winning quarterback Alex Carucci of North Reading have been chosen as the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Month for November.
Sarah has blown past the competition in Northeastern Conference cross country competition throughout her time in Tanner blue. She is the two-time reigning NEC Most Valuable Runner and has captured first place at the league championship race each of the last two years, including a winning time of 18:43 this fall at Gloucester’s Stage Fort Park. She also placed second overall at the prestigious Catholic Memorial Invitational.
Her favorite race of the season came at All-States at Fort Devens, where she hadn’t run since seventh grade. Not expecting anything going into the race, Sarah stayed with the lead pack for better than two miles and ultimately finished ninth overall (18:48) against the best harriers in the state.
“From the get-go I felt better than I ever had. My legs were cooperating and I was in a strong headspace, so I just ran with that feeling and never let that strong mentality go,” said Sarah, a three-season track captain at Peabody High as both a junior and senior. “Knowing I could stay with the front pack allowed me to hold my position.
“Any success I’ve had, I owe it all to my coaches and their training,” she added. “I wouldn’t have been able to embrace any natural ability without their workouts, training runs and strategic planning, which helped bring out the best in me.”
Sarah sports a stellar 4.0036 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and is ranked 11th in her senior class of 403 students. She scored 1,280 on the SATs and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Striking a balance between all facets of her life, said Sarah, is key to getting the most out of her studies.
“I have a very strong work ethic and don’t like to let myself down from it because I know what I’m capable of,” said the 17-year-old. “Some of it comes naturally, but it’s also a lot of hard work and studying. I spend a lot time between school, practices and work (at the Torigian Family YMCA as well as at the Ultimate Dress Shop, both in Peabody) on my homework and studying.”
As someone who’s a self-professed “math brain”, she’s both loved the classes she’s taken at Peabody High in that subject (AP Stats, pre-calculus, calculus, etc.) and the math teachers that’s she’s had. A class that did give Sarah some difficulty as a junior — AP Economics — was worth it in the end because of the reality check it gave her that things won’t always come easily.
Sarah has narrowed her college choices down to the University of South Carolina and Elon University in North Carolina. She’ll be making official visits to both in February before making her decision. She’d like to study either math or finance, and will run at whichever school she chooses.
Alex, a three-sport captain at North Reading High, helped lead North Reading to its first-ever Super Bowl victory, a 44-28 triumph over previously unbeaten Shawsheen in the Division 5 state championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound quarterback went 14-for-25 for 163 yards passing with two touchdowns and also ran for 154 yards and two more scores, including a 90-yard TD scamper. Additionally, he had a strong game defensively for the Hornets in the defensive secondary.
“It was very fulfilling,” said Alex, who is also a captain on the Hornets’ basketball team as well as an offseason leader for the baseball program. “Winning the Super Bowl made all the hard work and hours my teammates, coaches and I put into it all worth it. It’s something you dream of to represent your town on the big stage. To win it was actually very overwhelming.”
For his career, Alex completed 73 percent of his passes (238-of-325) for 4,413 yards and 53 touchdowns with just six interceptions, going a combined 22-3 as a starting QB. He also ran for 498 yards and found the end zone another 22 times.
In the classroom, Alex’s star shines equally as bright. The high honor roll student carries a 3.93 GPA (on a 4.0 scale) and takes multiple Advanced Placement classes, including AP Calculus, AP Chemistry, and AP World. The Senior Class President consistently earns grades over 90 percent in all subjects.
“You definitely get out what you put into your studies,” said Alex, who lists AP Calculus as his favorite class. “I definitely devote a lot more time to my studies than the average person, I’d say, and I like to stay actively engaged in the classroom by participating and engaging in the conversation.”
His AP Chemistry class is difficult, he said, with much of the learning done outside the classroom by watching lectures and understanding the information at home. “It takes independence,” he said, “but I like that because it’ll help prepare me for college.”
Alex would like to study in the biology field at a high academic institution, and if he’s able to play college football there, all the better.