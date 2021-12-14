BOXFORD — Logan Lomasney hit a layup at the start of the game to put the visiting Peabody High girls on the board and the hungry Tanners never trailed en route to an eye-opening 54-43 road win over a tough Masconomet team.
Peabody coach Stan McKeen couldn’t remember the last time his team had beaten the Lady Chieftains, for good reason. Masco took them down convincingly on this floor last year and before that, the Chieftains weren’t part of the Northeastern Conference, so two of the North Shore’s most traditional laden programs haven’t met very often.
“This is a very good win,” said McKeen. “We know Masconomet always has a good program, and we needed to get some big performances from a lot of people. It was a good effort all around, and when they threatened to come back we were able to hit some free throws to maintain the lead.”
Both teams played an up-tempo game that at times resulted in turnovers. Down the stretch McKeen kept telling his players to settle down and not rush things.
The visitors were ahead, 31-22 at the half and took a 42-34 lead into the final frame. Masco kept fighting from behind, but each time they closed the gap the Tanners answered at the other end.
Krystal Zepaj led the Lady Chieftains with 17 points including four treys. She had five steals, five boards, and a block. Zepaj hit a shot from downtown to open the second quarter that pulled her team within two points, 14-12, but Peabody’s Abby Bettencourt answered with a 3-pointer at the other end to start an eight point run. Taylor Bettencourt (her cousin) was set up by Abby for a layup, and then No. 14 hit another trey to open up a 22-12 cushion.
Abby led the Tanners with 15 points and four steals while Logan Lomasney had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Lomasney’s rebounding, especially on the defensive boards, was crucial. Taylor Bettencourt chipped in with six points and five assists while Emma Bloom had four assists, Lauryn Mendonca added six points, and Isabel Bettencourt had nine rebounds and four points. All of Bo Bettencourt’s points came in the fourth quarter when Masco was making a comeback. .
“Bo didn’t have a great night shooting, but she’s a ball hawk, who is always in the right position,” said McKeen. “ We rotated nine people, and they all contributed. Abby is just a great athlete, and she hit some big shots. It’s a good way to open the season.”
Taylor, Abby, and Bloom all brought the ball up the court and dished it off to the open person. The only quarter Masco had a scoring edge was the third, 12-11, but Peabody closed it out with a 12-9 advantage in the fourth. Zepaj drained a bomb with two minutes left to cut the deficit to eight points and hit another in the final minute, but Bo and Taylor each made a pair from the line to close it out.
“Our free throw shooting wasn’t good,” said McKeen. “We took 15 and only made seven, but we did hit a few big ones at the end.”
Masconomet’s Taylor Bovardi had a big game with nine points, four steals, and four rebounds while captain Sarah Green had six points and seven boards. The Tanners put back 17 second chance points to the Lady Chieftain’s seven, and in the paint the winners had 32 points to Masco’s 10.
“Peabody executed, was tough and scrappy, but it wasn’t anything we weren’t aware of,” said Masco coach Shannon Kirwan. “We were not on our game and had trouble getting in a flow. We had to make some adjustments defensively in the first quarter, and had some good runs to close the gap at times, but the back breakers were those put backs by Peabody.
“Krystal made some big shots, and Taylor Bovardi did a nice job at point guard despite being triple or double teamed. Those two kept us in it. Our style is very similar to Peabody’s but they executed it better.”