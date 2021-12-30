Melissa Gray has always been a pure shooter whenever she steps on a basketball court.
In her high school days, Gray led Peabody High with double digits just about every night. She’s continued to put the ball in the hoop with regularity in college, averaging over 20 points per game at Westfield State University and is closing in on the school’s all-time scoring record.
She’s averaging 21.5 points per game and is rapidly moving up the all-time Westfield State leaderboard in several categories, including points (1,512). Currently in third place, she’s only 14 away from the record held by Amanda Braden-Theriault, who set it in 1998. Gray is also a dozen behind Beverly native behind Beverly’s Jen Ashton, who graduated in 2015.
The 5-foot-9 guard is also fourth in Owls’ history in field goals (566) and second in 3-pointers (275). She’s almost certain to overtake head coach (and Salem native) Andrea Bertini’s record of 287 trifectas.
She already owns the record for 3-point shot attempted (805), and currently is in fourth place for steals with 281 in her illustrious career. Gray makes 40 percent of field goals attempted and 36.4 percent of her 3-pointers.
“She is a phenomenal person and player,” Bertini said of Gray, her senior captain. “I’m so glad she decided to come to Westfield State. I knew as a freshman she was going to break records, but the one I didn’t think she would pass was mine for 3-point attempts. I’m hoping she’ll break them all.”
Gray was recently named MASCAC Player of the Week after averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and 4.7 steals in a week that the Owls went 2-1. Gray had a double-double with 28 points and 13 rebounds in a 82-63 win over New England College and followed that up with 19 points, nine boards, and seven steals in a loss to Springfield College. Gray finished the week with 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in an 84-63 victory over Mitchell College.
She closed out the first half of the Owls’ schedule by scoring 27 points and adding 12 rebounds, eight steals, and seven assists in an incredible all around performance during an 87-72 win over Western New England.
The honors continued to pour in for Gray, who was named New England Women’s Basketball Association Player of the Week following her MASCAC recognition.
“Melissa is so incredibly talented. She reads the ball defensively to get steals and rebounds,” said Bertini. “I call the extra year she’s having (because there was no season a year ago because of COVID-19) her ‘super fifth senior’, and she’s making the most of it. We’re a very young team and because of that, every team makes Melissa the primary focus. There’s nobody else taking defensive pressure away.
“She’s not just catching and shooting, but has added post plays and drives to her game,”Bertini added. “Melissa is such a tough player to cover even with all the attention she’s getting.”
Breaking records is not Gray’s primary concern. She realizes how fast the last four-plus years have gone by and wants to enjoy her final season.
“I’ve had a blast here. Westfield was a really good choice for me,” she said. “I want to play my hardest with all my energy because I know this year is going by so fast. I try to tell the young ones on our team to enjoy every minute, because it will be gone before you know it.
“Going into this year my main goal was to get team chemistry going. We have so many new players, and our system with five in, five out is hard to get used to. I really want to bring everyone together, and I think when we come back from break there’ll be nothing but basketball for a while, so we should bond.”
Gray is a communications major; her dream job is to edit videos for music or a TV show. It wasn’t a tough decision coming back for a final year.
“I didn’t think twice about it,” she said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity. I was aware of the chance to break some records, but honestly that’s not the most important thing.”
On January 12 Gray and the Owls will be at Salem State, which means the stands will be packed with local fans cheering her on.
“I’m always a little nervous, but I love to play there because it’s a homecoming for me,” she said. “I know a bunch of people from home will come to see me.”
