Heading into the second round of the 100th New England Professional Golf Association Championship here on the North Shore, no individual in the near-200-person field had been able to break two-over par 74 on the challenging layout at Myopia Hunt Club.
Tuesday, however, was a different story for current leader Shawn Warren of Falmouth Country Club. The reigning NEPGA titlist carded a 4-under par 68 at the South Hamilton links, making three birdies and an eagle to snare a 6-shot lead heading into Wednesday's third and final day of competition.
"I was just trying to keep the ball in front of me," said a modest Warren. "I've had a few friends who have been out here (at Myopia) and were able to give me a little bit of advice, and for them it was just to keep the ball where you can see it and try to play from there. It's definitely not the type of golf course that normally I'd feel I have an advantage on; this is more of a position golf course, and I thought I did a nice job today of staying disciplined and taking what the golf course gives you."
Starting his week at the co-hosting club for the tournament, nearby Tedesco Country Club in Marblehead, Warren began his shot making tirade by carding a 1-under par 69. Less than 24 hours later, he managed to play intelligent and consistent golf at Myopia, highlighted by an eagle-3 on the par 5 15th hole. He played a nearly-flawless back nine, making seven pars and a birdie to go with the monumental eagle.
Warren will once again tee it up at Myopia with the rest of the qualifying field Wednesday as he attempts to secure a repeat triumph.
"I don't think I'll really change much," admitted Warren. "Just kind of playing to the fat areas of the fairway and from there just trying to hit the greens. It's a difficult golf course; if you get a little too aggressive and get out of position, it's brutal and you can really make a big number in a hurry."
While the 60 players moving on to the championship round will be chasing Warren, Peabody's Scott Johnson might have the best chance to catch him.
After a smooth 2-over par 74 at Myopia Monday, Johnson managed a 1-under 69 at Tedesco Tuesday and currently sits alone in second place with a cumulative total of 1-over par.
Johnson limited his mistakes on Tuesday, birdying two holes, bogeying just one, and parring the rest throughout his round.
"I drove it pretty well and I putted it pretty well," said Johnson. "I made a lot of 4- and 5-footers on the front nine to save some pars and then played much better on the back side. It's funny but I'm not used to being at the top of the leaderboard because I really don't play very often. So I would call this house money tomorrow and I'm just going to do the best I can and see what happens."
Also in the hunt after Day 2 is Salem Country Club's Kirk Hanefeld. The longtime competitor fired his second consecutive 2-over par, this time at Myopia, and currently sits in a tie for seventh place.
"Myopia is an exceptional golf course that is very, very difficult. Not so much in length (it plays just around 6,600 yards), but hitting fairways and greens and missing the ball in the right spot is key. I played it once in the last 25 years so I haven't played it much at all. But there's just danger everyone on the course; it really is an exceptional design for it be that difficult despite it being that short."
Other locals looking to make a push on Wednesday include Kernwood's Frank Dully (9-over total), Golf Country and St. John's Prep golf coach Joe Rocha (9-over), Ipswich CC's Frank LaVacca (10-over), Beverly Golf & Tennis' David Dionne (11-over), Tedesco's Ronald Coiro (15-over) and Far Corner's John O'Connor (15-over).