During this spring’s girls lacrosse regular season, Peabody senior Hailee Lomasney dropped in 47 goals and dished out a whopping 37 assists. She helped the Tanners to a 10-4 record that included some impressive wins, all while notching her 200th career point in the process.
For those efforts, Lomasney was rewarded for her stellar play and has been named the Northeastern Conference’s Player of the Year.
Her head coach, Dennis Desroches, was deservedly named the league’s Coach of the Year.
Lomasney wasn’t the only Peabody standout to earn recognition, as senior center Amber Kiricoples was honored on the All-Conference team along with classmate Olivia Lavalle, the team’s goalie.
Masconomet led the area with four All-Conference selections including seniors Morgan Bovardi (midfield), Emma Flynn (midfield) and Robin Seymour (defense). Sophomore midfielder Emmy Clark joined them on the first team.
Swampscott had a terrific season as well and was honored with three first team selections: seniors Harper Clopton (midfield), Reese Robertson (attack) and Elizabeth Green (midfield).
For Marblehead, star goalie Elizabeth Driscoll, a senior, was deservedly named to the first team along with senior attack Maddie Erskine, who led the Magicians in scoring.
Danvers senior standout Ashley Curcuru (midfield) rounded out this year’s All-Conference squad.
Numerous local players also represented the respective North and South Division all-star teams:
BEVERLY: Nora Kersten (junior defense).
DANVERS: Eliana Anderson (sophomore midfield); Grace Brinkley (junior attack).
MARBLEHEAD: Mae Colwell (senior defense); Josie Poulin (senior defense).
MASCONOMET: Sarah Bernier (sophomore midfield/attack); Jolie Dalton (junior midfield/attack); Maggie Sturgis (sophomore attack/midfield)
PEABODY: Hailey Baker (senior attack/midfield); McKayla Fisher (junior attack/midfield).
SALEM: Breanna Stead (junior midfield).
SWAMPSCOTT: Coco Clopton (freshman midfield); Broghan Laundry (junior attack); Jordan Waters (senior defense).