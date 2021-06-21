Two of the North Shore's brightest distance running stars are less than a half hour away from Tokyo.
That's the combined time for the races Heather MacLean and Abbey (D'Agostino) Cooper will be running Monday as they aim to make the United States Olympic track and field team for the 2021 Summer Games being held in Tokyo, Japan.
MacLean, a 25-year-old budding star from Peabody, will run in the finals of the women's 1500 meter race Monday at 8:05 p.m. She advanced to the final as the 13th competitor after filing a successful protest with USA Track and Field for being unintentionally tripped, twice, in her semifinal race Saturday night.
Qualifying for the 1500 (110 meters shy of a mile) is a grueling journey that sees three races in four days. In her first round Friday, MacLean clocked 4:11.85 and finished second in her heat with the seventh-best time among 28 runners to make the semifinals.
Running in the first heat Saturday night in Eugene, Ore., MacLean came in sixth in 4:10.65, with the top five in each heat plus the two fastest times going ahead. The second heat ran at a faster pace and she would've been the first runner out, but USATF ruled incidental contact that was not her fault disrupted her enough to warrant being placed in the final as an extra runner.
"I'm incredibly grateful to be running in the final," said MacLean, sharing a photo of some cuts from a fellow runner's spikes. "I'm from Boston and sometimes it gets scrappy, but nevertheless we pick our head up and persist."
An All-American at UMass Amherst now running for Team New Balance Boston, MacLean would need to finish in the top three Monday to make her first Olympic team. She also needs to hit the qualifying standard of 4:04.20, something she's certainly capable of after having run a 4:04.85 this past May.
Cooper, 29, looks to complete one of the best comeback stories of the Olympic season when she runs in the 5000 meter finals Monday night at 8:40 p.m. She captivated the track world Friday night when she ran a 15:07 in the semifinals, her best time at the distance in almost six years.
Needing to hit the Olympic qualifying standard and concerned about high temperatures making the final a slow-paced race, she took command early and ran all by herself for most of the laps. Pushing oneself, solo, at the front of a race can be exceedingly difficult, but with help from the crowd Cooper pushed herself through.
"I was a little frazzled, literally praying at the starting line," Cooper said afterwards. "After 1200, I knew I had to go out on on a limb. The best times I've run in my life came when I operated on faith."
Now living in North Carolina, the former Abbey D'Agostino grew up in Topsfield and was a standout for Masconomet Regional and Dartmouth College before turning pro. She made the Olympic team in 2016 at 5000 meters and suffered a torn ACL during the her first round race in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She gained international praise for helping a fellow runner to the finish line after the collision, encapsulating the Olympic spirit.