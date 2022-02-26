No matter how little distance remains in a race, you can never count out Heather MacLean.
Sitting in fifth place with less than a lap to go in the women's 1500 meter run at the United States Indoor Championships in Spokane, Washington Saturday, MacLean found an entirely new gear to close the gap and win her first career national title in front of a shocked and thrilled crowd.
With a time of 4:06:09, MacLean broke the tape a few hundredths of a second in front of New Balance Boston teammate Ellie Purrier St. Pierre (4:06:14) and Josette Norris (4:06:09).
"I didn't know I won until I saw it up on the board," MacLean said afterwards. "I'm really excited."
With her first national title, MacLean earns a spot at the World Indoor Championships scheduled for March 18 in Belgrade, Serbia. A member of the Tokyo Olympic team last summer from Peabody, MacLean continues to raise her stock among the world's best women's middle distance runners.
"I believe in myself more and more every time I put myself in there," said MacLean, who had never beaten her teammate St. Pierre at 1500 meters of a mile in their professional careers. She also shaved six seconds off her time from the New Balance Grand Prix just three weeks ago.
"I'm really grateful that I get to train with Ellie every day because she's such an amazing athlete. I admire her so much for being able to lead and run from the front."
Saturday, MacLean hung around third place most the race but fell to fifth when the bell rang for the final lap. She ran the last 200 meters in 29.71 seconds (with the last quarter mile split being 61.68) for the afterburners needed to win.
"Coach (Mark) Coogan said to stay within striking distance and I just listened and tried to do what he said," MacLean said. "I tried to be patient, trust myself and believe in myself. If I put myself in it at the end I had as much chance as anybody out there."
The 26-year-old MacLean, who starred on the track at Peabody High and UMass Amherst before turning pro, had surgery last fall following the Olympics. She's grateful to be feeling healthy and practicing her craft.
"I got an organ removed. Everybody has to guess which one," MacLean said with a grin. "It was a big recovery so I'm grateful to be racing again and grateful to be able to come out here and do my job."