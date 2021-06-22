Heather MacLean is an Olympian.
The 25-year-old pride of Peabody earned her spot on Team USA by finishing third in the women's 1500 meter final at the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. She ran a lifetime best time of 4:02:09 to hit the Olympic standard and out kick a deep field of strong runners for the final spot for the Americans in next month's Summer Games.
Topsfield native Abbey (D'Agostino) Cooper came up just shy in her bid to make it two straight Olympic team's at 5,000 meters. She finished fourth, though there's a chance she could to Tokyo as an injury alternate or if one of the qualifiers also makes it at another distance.
