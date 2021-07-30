Peabody's Orlando headed to Orlando to umpire 2022 Little League World Series 

Mike Orlando was thrilled when he first got word he had been selected to umpire at the Little League World Series in Willlliamsport, Penn. Then COVID-19 shut down the country, postponing the 2020 event.
The Peabody native and assistant principal and honors Spanish teacher at St. John's Prep — where he's known as Dr. Orlando — had a tough decision to make. Should he accept the assignment for this summer's scaled-down event, or wait another year to get the full experience? If he went this year Orlando wouldn't get the chance to work umpiring international games; instead, he'd basically work a contest between U.S. teams and return to the hotel instead of experiencing the socialization and camaraderie that goes with this special event.
While this year's Little League World Series will go on — albeit toned way down without any international teams, limited spectators and no guests who can come with their umpires — Orlando made the decision to defer a year and will work the 2022 World Series instead.
"We had a Zoom meeting with Little League officials, and were given five days to decide if we wanted to go or defer," said Orlando, who began umpiring as a teenager and has been doing it for 24 years. "All 12 decided to defer, and instead they're bringing umpires back (for this summer) that have done it in the last 10 years. It's normally a one-time honor, and it was challenging to decide, but I give credit to the Little League for allowing us to have a choice.
"At the time of that meeting in May, there were a lot of restrictions still in place. Everybody was wearing masks and there were other strict limits. I know we made the right decision, and while we have to wait a little longer we'll be able to experience Williamsport as it's meant to be."
Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the Williamsport World Series, and Orlando said he's looking forward to being part of that special occasion.
"It will be back to the full experience after a very unique year-and-a-half," he said.
"I'm glad the American kids have a chance to play this year. There will still be 16 teams, but instead of eight international and eight US it will be teams across this country. Spectators are limited to a couple of thousand a day, and have to sit on the hill behind the outfield. They plan to give passes to allow families in the stands when their team is playing.
"I'll be able to experience the whole full fanfare next year, and that's the pinnacle event for any umpire," Orlando added. "It was a tough decision, but I know it was the right call."
Orlando is highly qualified and has been selected to umpire major tournaments almost every summer. He is the District 15 umpire-in-chief and will be at the state tournament in Gloucester this weekend his fifth time doing a state Final Four dating back to 2011 (having worked previous events in Taunton, Beverly, Lynn, and Milbury).
Greg Tremblay from Danvers and District 15 is also umping this weekend in Gloucester, where Section 4 champion Peabody West from District 16 is one of the four teams hoping to win and advance to the regional at Bristol, Conn. Tremblay, who is from Danvers, has also worked big events including the Little League Intermediate Division Eastern Regionals in Long Island four years ago.
Orlando was named to go to Bristol in 2014 for the Eastern Regional event, worked the Junior Eastern Regional in New Jersey, the Junior League World Series in Michigan, and the Intermediate Regional in New York four years ago. He also conducts clinics and training for umpires.
A highly respected umpire who makes clear calls without hesitation, Orlando takes charge of a game — especially when behind the plate.
One benefit from all the work in big events is the many friendships he's made not only with fellow umpires in Massachusetts but across the country.
He prepared for Williamsport 2020 by having a bunch of specially designed pins made up, ready for the traditional exchange that takes place.
"Last year in late winter I spent time designing a pin and met with a company that makes them," said Orlando. "We went to press in late February, and then in early April I heard the World Series wasn't going to take place. I tried to put a stop to the pins, but it was too late. Maybe they'll be a collectors' item on eBay. Who knows? I'll pass some out next year when I'm there along with new ones I'll have made for 2022."
