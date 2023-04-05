DANVERS — Each spring, 15 of the finest high school seniors on the North Shore are nominated for the annual Salem News Student-Athlete Award. and each spring, judges are presented with the nearly impossible task of selecting one individual who shines brightest among them.
Another exceptional group of young men and women graced the panel’s presence Wednesday afternoon, each one of them hoping their name would be the next to be etched on the Stanley Cup-esque Student-Athlete trophy. All candidates across the board boasted unique and impressive academic and athletic resumes.
But in the end, it was a young woman from Peabody High who was chosen as the 61st annual winner. Penny Spack, an extraordinarily well-rounded and driven individual, was presented with the award during a banquet at Danversport Yacht Club.
“This means so much,” Spack said after being announced as the winner. “The support that everyone has given me ... this year has just been so crazy, but so awesome and this just shows that all my hard work has been paying off.
“I’m so happy and I’m so excited to keep going into softball season and hopefully have a really good season there as well.”
A talented three-sport athlete, Spack shines on the soccer pitch, in the hockey rink and of course, the softball diamond. Academically, she ranks sixth in her graduating Peabody Veterans Memorial class of 408 seniors, challenging herself with AP level courses — 12 in the last three years, to be exact — and succeeding with confidence.
When Spack isn’t studying or honing in on her various athletic endeavors, she enjoys Greek dance and regularly volunteers with the National Orthodox Greek Ministry through St. Vasilios Church.
Each and every one of this year’s nominees jump off the page in their own right, but what separated Spack from the pack was her visible self-belief, charming personality, and attention to detail. She was admittedly nervous for Wednesday’s interview but never showed it, wowing the five judges with both her answers and her infectiously positive attitude.
“Penny commanded the room. She was very well-spoken, extremely confident, very comfortable in her own skin, and extremely authentic,” said Mike Maesano, a Senior Vice President at Salem Five Bank and one of this year’s judges. “I was blown away by the little things, the eye contact and the way she drew you into the conversation was really impressive.”
Another Student-Athlete judge, Peabody Councilor-at-Large Ann Manning Martin, noted Spack’s professionalism and unquestionable leadership abilities.
“She was confident and professional, and her love of sports really shined through,” said Manning Martin. “But what really struck me with her was her selflessness and the fact that she always put others first. That’s a true sign of a leader.”
The 2023 Salem News Girls Hockey Player of the Year, Spack led the area in scoring as a defenseman. Her selfless style and a story relayed by her coaches about sweeping up the locker room without having to be asked blew away the judges, who were Salem News executive sports editor Phil Stacey, assistant sports editor Matt Williams, Manning Martin, Maesano and Salem Five Senior Vice President, Regional Manager Shelley Murray.
“Penny talked about going to hockey practices as a kid when it was still dark out and being first at the rink. The way she described hearing her blades cut into the ice and the effect it had on her was very moving,” Stacey noted.
In representing Peabody, Spack becomes the first female student from the Tanner City to win the award since Kristen Foley did so in 1981. She’s now the eighth Peabody High School winner, joining Antonio Craveiro (2020), T.J. D’Amato (2012), Gregory Doonan (2009), Caleb Pelger (2001), Mark Jones (1986) and Francis Walker (1977). As winner she also received the Nelson K. Benton Scholarship in memory of the longtime News editorial page editor.
“I was surprised because there’s so many great student-athletes here and all of them are so deserving and are going to go so far in life,” added Spack. “I felt that I represented myself as well as I could and kind of put it all out there. So I’m really happy with this award — and I’m so excited to bring it back to Peabody.”
This year’s other finalists, selected by their school’s principal and athletic director, were Mya Perron of Beverly; Shannon Bresnahan of Bishop Fenwick; Aris Xerras of Danvers; Maddie McDonald of Essex Tech; Chloe Gern of Hamilton-Wenham; Brian Milano of Ipswich; Dougie Pratt of Manchester Essex; Shane Keough of Marblehead; Matt Richardson of Masconomet; Emily Norton of Pingree; Jack Doyle of Salem; Jorbert Peralta of Salem Academy; Jimmy Ayers of St. John’s Prep; and Lilian Gosselin of Swampscott.
