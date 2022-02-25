211030-kwi-gt-NECXC-14.jpg (copy)

Peabody’s Logan Tracia excels at distance running in both the fall and the winter having been NEC MVP in the indoor season.

 Kirk R.Williamson

Peabody High's Logan Tracia and Beverly's Meredith Pasquarosa were voted as the Athletes of the Year for the Northeastern Conference's indoor track season, the league announced last week.

The NEC and Division 2 state champion the 1000, Tracia helped the Tanners win the NEC title both during the dual meet season and the league meet.

Pasquarosa won the league championship in the high hurdles, contributed a ton of points for the Panthers in the dual meet season and came in fifth in the hurdles at the D2 state meet as well and 11th in the 300.

Peabody's Fernando Braz was selected Coach of the Year for both the boys and girls with Peabody winning the Dunn Division and Masconomet taking the Lynch Division for both boys and girls.

The league's All-Conference selections, also conference champions at the NEC championship meet, were (listed by event with boys followed by girls):

BOYS

Dash: Eli Batista, Peabody

Hurdles: Liam Gillespie, Masconomet

300: Colin Kelter, Danvers

600: Andrew Coelho, Gloucester

1000: Logan Tracia, Peabody

Mile: Makonnen Eon, Danvers

2-mile: Liam Ouellette, Beverly

Shot Put: Brendan Smith, Peabody

High jump: Vincenzo Videtta, Swampscott

Long jump: Joe Do, Swmapscott

Relays: Peabody (4x200, 4x400); Marblehead (4x800).

GIRLS

Dash: Savanna Vargas, Peabody

Hurdles: Meredith Pasquarosa, Beverly

300: Arianna Bezanson, Danvers

600: Lydia Bailey, Marblehead

1000: Sarah DiVasta, Peabody

Mile: Emily Young, Beverly

2-mile: Mia Kasperowicz, Beverly

Shot Put: Trinity Cabrera, Peabody

High jump: Kiera Sweetnam, Marblehead

Long jump: Natalie Aiello, Gloucester

Relays: Beverly (4x400, 4x800); Marblehead (4x200)

Tags

Trending Video

Assistant sports editor of The Salem News, blanketing the North Shore with the best coverage you'll find. Football fiend, track guru, seam-head, goaltending aficionado, history buff, stat geek. Allons-Y. #StrikeOutALS

Recommended for you