Peabody High's Logan Tracia and Beverly's Meredith Pasquarosa were voted as the Athletes of the Year for the Northeastern Conference's indoor track season, the league announced last week.
The NEC and Division 2 state champion the 1000, Tracia helped the Tanners win the NEC title both during the dual meet season and the league meet.
Pasquarosa won the league championship in the high hurdles, contributed a ton of points for the Panthers in the dual meet season and came in fifth in the hurdles at the D2 state meet as well and 11th in the 300.
Peabody's Fernando Braz was selected Coach of the Year for both the boys and girls with Peabody winning the Dunn Division and Masconomet taking the Lynch Division for both boys and girls.
The league's All-Conference selections, also conference champions at the NEC championship meet, were (listed by event with boys followed by girls):
BOYS
Dash: Eli Batista, Peabody
Hurdles: Liam Gillespie, Masconomet
300: Colin Kelter, Danvers
600: Andrew Coelho, Gloucester
1000: Logan Tracia, Peabody
Mile: Makonnen Eon, Danvers
2-mile: Liam Ouellette, Beverly
Shot Put: Brendan Smith, Peabody
High jump: Vincenzo Videtta, Swampscott
Long jump: Joe Do, Swmapscott
Relays: Peabody (4x200, 4x400); Marblehead (4x800).
GIRLS
Dash: Savanna Vargas, Peabody
Hurdles: Meredith Pasquarosa, Beverly
300: Arianna Bezanson, Danvers
600: Lydia Bailey, Marblehead
1000: Sarah DiVasta, Peabody
Mile: Emily Young, Beverly
2-mile: Mia Kasperowicz, Beverly
Shot Put: Trinity Cabrera, Peabody
High jump: Kiera Sweetnam, Marblehead
Long jump: Natalie Aiello, Gloucester
Relays: Beverly (4x400, 4x800); Marblehead (4x200)