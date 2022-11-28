It has been a memorable fall for Peabody High running standout Logan Tracia.
The Tanners’ senior captain turned in a blistering time of 15:25.7 at the Division 1B state meet recently, the fastest 5K time in school history for an invitational or state meet. A few days later, Tracia signed a letter of intent to continue his track career at Grand Valley State in Michigan.
“In all came down to my two main schools: Grand Valley and West Point,” said the two-time Northeastern Conference Runner of the Year and First Team All Conference.
“During the summer after my sophomore year I began to reach out to college coaches, and then it got more intense the next year making unofficial visits,” Tracia added. “I went for official visits last month and really liked everything about GVSU, especially the coaches. They’ve built a great program that’s among the top three in the country for Division 2.”
The school is located in Allendale, Mich., about 25 miles outside of Grand Rapids. The Lakers play in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and the head track coach is Jerry Baltes. The school has a big indoor facility (Kelly Family Sports Center) along with an outdoor track complex at Laker Track and Field Stadium.
Tracia was impressed with the coaching staff and the campus.
“It’s a big school,” said Tracia, a two-time cross country MVP for the Tanners who also won the Catholic Memorial Invitational. “We hear more about the University of Michigan and Michigan State because of their football programs, but Grand Valley is also a large school with some great programs. I knew it was the right fit for me after my official visit.”
Tracia intends to run all three seasons in college. In the meantime, he’ll compete in the 1000 and mile for Peabody High before moving on. He’s willing to be more of a middle distance runner in college if that’s what the coaches want.
Tracia said it’s a nice achievement to record the fastest 5K in Peabody history, but wasn’t going for time that day.
“It was a close race, and I was running with North Andover’s Ryan Connolly and Concord-Carlisle’s Harrison Dow until the last half-mile when I gave it my all,” said Tracia. “It was a super tiring race, but it’s a pretty amazing feeling to know that was the fastest ever.”
Tracia carries a 3.79 grade point average and intends to major in radiation therapy at Grand Valley.
“I know I’m not going to have much free time between academics and three track seasons, but I’m excited to know where I’ll be the next four years,” Tracia said.
