Peabody High's Logan Tracia and Savanna Vargas were voted Northeastern Conference Indoor Track Athletes of the Year by the league's coaches last week.
Vargas, who was also Outdoor MVP last spring, won the NEC meet title in both the dash and the long jump while running a leg of a Tanner record breaking 4x200 relay team. She also set a new PVHMS all-time best in the 60 meter dash at last weekend's Meet of Champions and will be running at New Balance Nationals in Boston in a few weeks.
It's the fourth career NEC MVP honor for Tracia including outdoor track and cross country. He won the league meet title in the 1000 while also running a leg of the championship 4x40 relay squad.
Beverly's Sean Dunleavy was voted NEC Coach of the Year on the boys side after leading the Panthers to their first unbeaten indoor season in 31 years. Gloucester's Dave Coleman was voted NEC Coach of the Year for girls while the Sportsmanship Awards went to the Gloucester boys and Saugus girls.
The first-time All-Conference honorees on the boys side were Peabody's Justin Franco (dash), Tracia (1000), Alex Jackson (shot put) and all three relays: the 4x200 (Franco, Eli Batista, Colin Ridley and Brian Stevens), the 4x400 (Joe Thibault, Bruno Correia, Shaun Conrad and Tracia) and the 4x800 (Josh Trelegan, Declan Smith, Ryan Faletra and Sebastian Pizarro).
Beverly's Leo Sherriff was All-Conference in the high jump while Marblehead had a trio of honorees in Harrison Curtis (300), Isaac Gross (2-mile) and Alex Hersey (hurdles). Gloucester's Max Littman (mile) and Colby Rotchford (600) were All-NEC first-teamers along with Masconomet's Nathan Molina (long jump).
Girls All-Conference honorees from the Tanners were Vargas (dash), Sarah DiVasta (mile), Aaliyah Callahan (shot put) and Brianna Ewansiha (high jump) individually along with the 4x200 relay of Vargas, Yosmery Batista, Marissa Simmons and Tamara Kemigisha.
Beverly was well-represented on the All-Conference squad with Meredith Pasquarosa (hurdles), Claire Brean (600) and two relays, the 4x400 (Katie Burgess, Izzy Sullivan, Pasquarosa and Brean) and the 4x800 (Grace Williams, Brean, Allison Prasse, Tara McNeil).
Marblehead's Claire Davis (long jump) and Cate Trautman (300) were All-NEC and it was a distance double for Danvers in All-Conference honors with Courtney Hinchion (1000) and Emma Eagan (2-mile).
The NEC's second team all-stars, listed by schools, were selected as follows:
Beverly: Boys: Dan Conant, Misha Krygin, Ryan Dunleavy. Girls: Mya Perron, Tatum Panjwani.
Danvers: Boys: Chuck Garlin. Girls: Cali Abbatessa.
Gloucester: Boys: Bryce Rochford, Dylan Smith. Girls: Skye Ciolino, Alli Spencer.
Marblehead: Boys: Erol Apostolopoulos, Ryan Thompson. Girls: Keira Sweetnam, Claire Davis, Ava Machado.
Masconomet: Boys: Spencer Schaap, Jonathan MacQuarrie, Noah Demers. Girls: Sarah Bernier, Ellie Green, Shaye Trodden.
Peabody: Boys: Adam Farhat, Patrick Senfuma. Girls: Kyra Buckley, Connie Patturelli, Lindsey Wilson.
Salem: Boys: Colby Ryan. Girls: Isabella Cunha.
Saugus: Boys: Kaeleb Mathieu. Girls: Angie Lopez, Destiny Okoye.
Swampscott: Boys: Ethan Gee. Girls: Samantha Andrews.
Winthrop: Boys: Ben Prew. Girls: Libby Carney.