Liz Zaiter of Peabody, a senior on the Vikings' women's basketball team, and senior men's soccer player Patrick Filetti received the Salem State President's Cup, awarded to the top female and male athletes at Salem State. It highlighted an evening in which Salem State's Department of Athletics held its annual varsity awards banquet.
Zaiter was a team captain, a four-year player and two-time MVP for the Vikings. The forward was Salem State's leading scorer and rebounder the last two seasons while earning First Team All-MASCAC honors both years. This season, she became the 19th Viking to surpass 1,000 career points in a win over MCLA on January 18. She established the single-game rebounding record at SSU with 30 caroms against Westfield State in 2020. An outstanding student, Zaiter was an All-MASCAC Academic Team member and was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma Student-Athlete Honor Society.
Filetti, a four-year member of the men's soccer team, was a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-New England Region selection, including garnering first team honors in 2022. During his career he earned three straight MASCAC Defensive Player of the Year Awards and was named All-MASCAC First Team three times. A two-time captain, he helped the Vikings to an impressive 18-1-2 conference record during his career. A member of two regular season and one MASCAC Tournament championship teams, Filetti helped Salem State reach the NCAA Tournament in 2021.
Beverly native Melanie Mason, a standout on the Salem State field hockey team, and senior men's golfer Brian Cannata were the recipients of the John D. Galaris Scholar-Athlete Award.
Mason a four-year member and two-time captain for the Vikings in field hockey and was a two-time All-Little East selection. She started every game over the past three seasons and led SSU in points and goals last fall. Inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society, Mason was a two-year member of SAAC and a Special Olympics volunteer. A Dean's List member, four-time All-Little All-Academic selection and four-time National Scholar Athlete Day Award Winner, she currently carries a 3.99 GPA in Media and Communications.
Cannata, a four-year member and captain of the golf team, was named the 2023 MASCAC Player of the Year after earning medalist honors and leading the Vikings to the league's tournament championship. A two-time First Team All-MASCAC selection, he was a member of two MASCAC championship teams and helped SSUe reach the NCAA Golf Championships in 2022 & 2023. Inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society, he is Dean's List member and a four-time All-MASCAC All-Academic selection and four-time National Scholar Athlete Day Award Winner with a 3.56 GPA in Business Administration.
Salem State Associate Director of Counseling and Health Services Elizabeth Fell was presented with the Richard B. "Mike" O'Keefe Award for outstanding service to the athletic program. Senior field hockey player Ashley Yebba was recognized with the CHAMPS/Viking Award for her contributions to the community and fellow students.
Salem State's MVPs for each team were also honored. They include:
Men's Soccer: Patrick Filetti
Women's Soccer: Jill Tramondozzi
Field Hockey: Melanie Mason
Women's Tennis: Samantha Tenney
Women's Volleyball: Kailey Roche
Men's Basketball: Conner Byrne
Women's Basketball: Liz Zaiter
Men's Ice Hockey: Erik Larsson
Women's Ice Hockey: MacKenzie Mallett
Baseball: Brahiam Ortega
Softball: Sydney Rodriguez
Men's Lacrosse: Trevor Gilligan
Women's Lacrosse: Taylor Sujko
Men's Tennis: Roni Bazile
Men's Golf: Brian Cannata