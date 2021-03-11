PEERING INTO THE CRYSTAL (FOOT)BALL: Part 1 of our Fall 2 high school football predictions

For a while, our crystal ball was completely fogged over ... and we weren't sure when we'd see clearly again.
But then the dark clouds parted, things came into focus, and we saw high school football once again on the horizon. Now, the time for actual games, for the first time in almost a year-and-a-half, is finally at hand again.
Our North Shore high school football experts, Phil Stacey and Matt Williams, have been eagerly anticipating the start of a new season just like you have. Naturally, they also have plenty of opinions about what might shake down in this most unconventional, 7-week season running from March into late April.
In the first of a two-part story, they'll give their thoughts on leaders in a half-dozen different categories and why they think so today, followed up with six more queries answered on Friday.
1. In a pandemic-alerted season, what are three things teams are going to have to adjust to?
PHIL STACEY
1. Wearing facial converings. Captain Obvious here, I know. But after a year of wearing these out and about in the world, we're still conscious of having them on. For football players, especially the down linemen, it'll be a matter of mind over matter and not focusing about what's covering their noses and mouths, but what their responsibility is on each play.
2. Smaller game day rosters. Having 45 players at your disposal on game day might seem like a lot for many area teams, but sickness, in-game injuries or other mishaps could deplete starting rotations quickly. Having quality backups ready to go at a moment's notice will be key.
3. Atmosphere. Let's face it: the spectacle of game day with the fans, bands, cheerleaders and all the pomp and circumstance that goes with it is an integral part of the high school football experience. With many of those things missing and/or limited in Fall 2, it'll make for a much different experience.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Less practice time. There will be more emphasis on the basics and playing sound, fundamental football. I don't see time for putting in surprise packages or too many opponent specific game-plan tweaks. Mastering your bread-and-butter plays will be key in March-April 2021.
2. Less noise. Sparse crowds, no student sections, if you're the kind of player that gets a lift from the roar of the crowd on a big hit, you'll need to self-motivate. I'll be curious to see what, if any, songs get chosen to blare out for touchdown celebrations with marching bands and traditional brass anthems on the shelf.
3. No lockers. My contemporaries could not have functioned without a locker; they would've shown up for games missing a thigh pad, with three hip pads and one knee pad. Players are going to have to be extra organized over the next seven weeks so they can focus on the task at hand rather than tracking down missing equipment.
2. Who are your top three picks to lead the North Shore in rushing yardage in 'Fall 2'?
PHIL STACEY
1. Cole Terry, Ipswich. Having moved the chains with regularity in both his sophomore and junior years, the 6-foot, 190-pound bell cow will once again be rambling over, around and through Cape Ann League defenses in his final campaign. Finds holes where there aren't any and seemingly never gets tired.
2. James Guy, St. John's Prep. Lead back hit 1K as a sophomore for Division 1 Super Bowl champs the last time we saw the Eagles. He should be even more of a focal point of the offense this season, a player who not only has breakaway speed but also awareness and intelligence.
3. Connor McRae, Salem. I'm expecting the Witches to put the ball in McRae's belly a lot over the next seven weeks, watching as he rambles behind a big, athletic line to chew up yardage. McRae also has the speed to get to the outside and the muscle and leg strength to break tackles.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. James Guy, St. John's Prep. If I'm not mistaken the last player to run for 1,000 yards at St. John's as a sophomore wound up at Penn State and had a cup of coffee in the NFL (Johnny Thomas). Not to put much pressure on Guy, but he's now physically mature and the only thing that will keep him under 1,000 yards, even in a limited season, is the ruggedness of the Eagles schedule.
2. Cole Terry, Ipswich. He's a three-year starter, more than likely the focal point of the Tigers' offense as a senior and he's a beast. Ipswich's leading rusher the last two seasons already has over 1,800 career rushing yards.
3. Greg Walker, Masconomet. The Chieftains are going to pound the rock behind a massive, experienced offensive line. Walker figures to be part of a 1-2 punch with Mat Nadworny, but I give a slight nod, yardage-wise, to Walker for his explosiveness.
3. Which three quarterbacks will throw for the most yardage?
PHIL STACEY
1. Chrys Wilson, Bishop Fenwick. With an embarassment of riches to chose from when he takes to the air, Wilson will set up shop behind an experienced, talented line and have his pick for whom to hit with downfield air strikes. His receivers' ability to gain huge chunks of yardage after the catch will see his own passing numbers pinball upwards, too.
2. Josh Robertson, Marblehead. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Robertson could run for 500 yards and throw for twice that many ... in just seven games this spring. Mobile and with a deft touch and big arm, he knows when to check off receivers to find the open man in spaces for big gains.
3. Victor Harrington, St. John's Prep. To be successful in the Catholic Conference you have to be able to throw the ball with great success, and the Eagles feel like they've found another standout signal caller in the transfer from Andover.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Chrys Wilson, Bishop Fenwick. Throwing for 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns in the fall of 2019, Wilson has the experience and all the tools to lead Fenwick to another special season. I love his decisiveness with the ball, and his receiving corps is as deep as it is athletic.
2. Cam O'Brien, Swampscott. It's hard not to pick whoever's running point for the North Shore's oldest and most prolific spread offense. While I think O'Brien, who is a tank in the Mike Walsh mode, will run the ball more than some recent Big Blue QB's, he's got great weapons and will still throw plenty.
3. Darren McDermott, Danvers. My dark horse pick. McDermott got a start in Week 10 last year against a tough Concord-Carlisle team and threw for 146 yards and two scores. Now the main man in Falconville, I think he has the toughness to hang in the pocket and push the ball down the field.
4. Who are your top three picks to lead the North Shore in receiving yardage?
PHIL STACEY
1. Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham. Head coach Jim Pugh's teams traditionally love to push the ball downfield when they have a big, athletic pass catcher, and Monahan checks all the boxes. Grabbed 55 catches for 1,165 yards and dozen TDs in 2019, and I'd expect a similar volume to come his way this spring.
2. Andrew Augustin, Swampscott. One of the best pure athletes on the North Shore, Augustin has excellent hands and runs smart routes He's able to get himself open whether lined up outside or running routes out of the slot. I've got him grabbing 35 or so passes in this shortened season for 500 yards and multiple TDs.
3. Jackson Delaney, St. John's Prep. The top wideout in the Prep's arsenal, he's got the route-running ability to separate himself from defensive backs and the speed to pile up yardage after the catch. Double coverage won't deter him from coming down with jump balls, either.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Andrew Augustin, Swampscott. Only 22 catches short of 100 for his career, he made plays both inside and outside while helping the Big Blue to a Super Bowl title in December of 2019. A year stronger and faster, he's going to be an elite chain mover as a senior.
2. Jackson Delaney, St. John's Prep. You have to love his speed on the outside. He's a big play specialist who averaged 18.55 yards per grab last season (501 on 27 snags) and scored five times. He may touch the ball a lot more this year and the production will rise in kind.
3. Angel Martinez, Bishop Fenwick. The Crusaders' leading receiver last year could be even more dangerous this season. He's another guy who can make big plays whether he gets the ball behind the line of scrimmage or in the secondary. Fenwick has no shortage of weapons but if forced to pick one I'll say Martinez.
5. Name the three teams you think will have the the stingiest defenses in terms of fewest points allowed.
PHIL STACEY
1. Bishop Fenwick. There are playmakers wherever you look: Jake Connolly, Stefano Fabiano and Angel Martinez in the secondary; Andrew Wilson and Chrys Wilson in the middle; Matt Juneau, Liam Andrews, Danny Richard & Co. up front. Not many teams are going to run the ball on Fenwick, which figures to grab an early lead in most of their games.
2. Danvers. There's a toughness that has permeated the Falcons for the last half-decade or so, a mantle they wear proudly — especially on D. Andrew Chronis, Ben Wilichoski, James Carmilia, Colin Kelter, Isaac Flores, Drew Grey, Aris Xerras ... these guys and their teammates give a lot of pushback when tested by opposing offenses.
3. Ipswich. I really like the makeup of this squad, with Nikhil Webb-Walker, Alex Yanakakis and Jack Wile up front, Chase Huntley and Cole Terry as top linebackers and Justin Bruhm leading the secondary. Tightening up on this side of the ball has been a focal point since 2019 ended, and I say Ipswich delivers.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Marblehead. Cam Janock is a great anchor at middle linebacker and the Magicians are a big, strong and smart bunch up front. It's never easy scoring points against a Jim Rudloff-coached defense ... whether it's in September, October, November, March or April that won't change.
2. Bishop Fenwick. When you can deploy Matt Juneau and Jimmy Espinal on the line, Chrys Wilson and Steven Bua in the middle and a hard hitter like Jake Connolly in the secondary you have the makings of a fearsome defensive unit. It's hard not to love this Fenwick team on both sides of the ball, but especially on the defensive side.
3. Beverly. Just a sneaky feeling that coach Andrew Morency and his guys will be hard to score against. They've got a great mix of athleticism and size and I like the way they've attacked being prepared both with traditional fall work and this Fall 2 preseason.
6. Name three local players who aren't household names, but will be by the time the season ends in late April.
PHIL STACEY
1. Grant Eastin, Beverly. A junior who grew up playing ball in Texas, Eastin is explosive off the edge defensively and wreaked havoc in a recent scrimmage with Haverhill, picking up 3 1/2 sacks. Doubling as both a fullback and running back offensively, he's going to be a true difference maker for the Orange-and-Black .
2. Liam Andrews, Bishop Fenwick. Sophomore two-way lineman is big (6-foot-3, 235 pounds), strong and mobile. Boxford resident worked his way into the offensive line mix on last year's Super Bowl squad and will be a huge difference maker this season, both protecting his quarterback while terrorizing opposing signal carriers and ballcarriers.
3. Jesse OFurie, St. John's Prep. Salem native is a sturdy 6-foot-2, 190-pound robust standout who can go up and bring down passes either as a wideout or a safety. Older brother Sam is at IMG Academy in Florida and is ticketed for North Carolina A & T, and the athletic family bloodlines run strong for Jesse as well.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Carter Coffey, Hamilton-Wenham. Coming off a tremendous basketball season, Coffey is out for football for the first time since he's also a soccer captain. He's a monster (6-4, 220 pounds) with the ball in his hands and I figure he's going to be very difficult to contain for his Cape Ann League foes.
2. Shea Lynch, Peabody. Not many Tanners have thrown their first varsity TD pass as freshmen, which Lynch did 18 months ago. He's poised beyond his years, has a really fluid motion throwing on the run and looks like an ideal signal caller to make the spread offense a permanent fixture in the Leather City.
3. Xaviah Bascon, Swampscott. I just saw a video on Twitter of him squatting 500 pounds ... he's a playmaker whether its taking handoffs, turning screen passes into big gains or hauling in deep balls. The Big Blue will get him the ball in open space and he'll do some damage.
Coming tomorrow: Part 2 of our 'Fall 2' crystal ball predictions.
