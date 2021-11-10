DANVERS — At times, it can seem unfair for a highly competitive soccer match to be decided on penalty kicks.
But in the case of Masconomet and Wayland’s Division 2 boys playoff clash on the turf at Essex Tech Wednesday, it felt like the only solution.
Following a tremendous individual effort throughout regulation and two scoreless overtime periods, Chieftains’ goalkeeper Kevin Pelletier stopped not one but two penalty kick tries by Wayland in a shootout. His teammates pumped home four PK shots to send Masco home happy with a 3-2 decision.
“It’s a lot of pressure, but I kept it cool,” Pelletier said of the shootout saves. “Just reading the player, we know where he’s going. Well, I knew where he was going, and I was able to make the stop.
“Our guys were putting in 100 percent effort today,” he added. “Kudos to them for doing that; just a great game.”
Still unbeaten at 20-0, the Chieftains now move on to face No. 7 Longmeadow High in the quarterfinals Saturday.
In making his two timely stops, Pelletier guessed right on both occasions and came up with the easy save. Eoin O’Brien, Steve Ralph, Sam Brockelman and James Teleos all finished off their own PK tries to secure the win.
“I don’t think everybody knows how good (Pelletier) is because sometimes we’re not always challenged,” added Masco coach Jared Scarpaci. “But he’s very, very good and it showed in the PKs. It showed throughout the game to be honest.”
A full 80 minutes plus a pair of 10-minute overtimes weren’t enough to decide this one. Pelletier did allow two Wayland goals in regulation, but there wasn’t much he could do to stop either of them.
The first Dragons’ marker came 25 minutes into the opening half as Christopher Nunn booted home a low angled shot in a 1-on-1 situation with Pelletier. It was set up on a great through ball from near midfield.
Masco tied it up in the 30th minute as Brennan Johnston chipped one in from inside the box after Ralph had sent a cross in. But Nunn gave Wayland another lead six minutes into the second half, bending in a free kick to the far right set of the net, well out of the reach of Pelletier.
Masco once again responded, though, as Teleos sent a cross into the box and Christian Shaffer calmly found the back of the net midway through the frame.
“I think one of our biggest strengths is consistency,” said Scarpaci. “We’ve been up and we play the same way; we’ve been down and we play the same way and the outcome will be the outcome. This is who we are.”
“It’s really in the first five minutes when the half starts or after a goal,” added Pelletier. “Those first five minutes really impact the rest of the half and set the tone for the rest of the game. I thought we really capitalized on that (mindset) today.”
Despite trailing twice in the match, Masco visibly controlled the possession game throughout the contest, particularly in the second half. Most of Wayland’s chances came via transition, while the hosts regularly controlled the ball and worked in the attacking end.
Perhaps the scariest moment for the Chieftains came in the first overtime. Wayland had a fast break with Jackson Dresens running hard towards goal, and Pelletier was forced to leave his post and challenge the attack. The ball snuck past him and it appeared Dresens had a clean look at goal, but instead Eoin O’Brien slid in for a remarkable foot save behind Pelletier, sweeping the ball out of harm’s way.
Brockelman then nearly gave his team the win moments later on a free kick, but the shot was swallowed up at the last minute. In overtime No. 2, Pelletier stopped two serious threats from Wayland’s Ryan MacDonald.
Masco also got great efforts from Simon Berents, Zach Peterson and Ross O’Brien on defense, as well as Aiden Gauvain, Natsenet Collins and Jason Karas in the midfield and on the attack.
The Chieftains will host one more game — whether or not it’s back on the turf at Essex Tech Saturday remains to be seen — with hopes of keeping their perfect season intact.
“We’re just going to keep playing consistent soccer and see what the outcome is,” said Scarpaci.
“We just have to sharpen up our skills in practice and continue to work on the things we’ve been working on,” added Pelletier. “If we can do that, I think we’re going to make an impact in the tournament.”
