PERFECT PERFORMANCE: Peabody's Bettencourt fires perfect game in tournament opener 

PEABODY — It would be perfectly understandable for a freshman pitcher to have a case of the nerves in the first state tournament game of her high school career.
But that didn’t bother Peabody's Abby Bettencourt in the least. She was calm and controlled in the circle Monday afternoon .... and made history in doing so.
Bettencourt, the Northeastern Conference's Player of the Year, pitched a perfect game while striking out 11 to lead the unbeaten Tanners to a 6-0 victory over Haverhill at Ross Park in a Division 1 North first round contest.
"After the first inning I was hitting my spots and felt really on," said Bettencourt, who was disappointed she didn't contribute more at the plate. “My teammates came through with some big hits to help me out."
Bettencourt's teammates were flawless in the field behind her. Left fielder Penny Spack was especially so, catching two long fly balls off the bat of Haverhill leadoff hitter Olivia DeCicco.
"I've never coached or been involved in a perfect game before," said Tanners head coach Tawny Palmieri. "It's so exciting, especially for a freshman to do this.
"Abby was painting the corners inside and outside as well as going high-low to keep the batters off balance. She got some help from her defense; Penny stepped up to do the job on a couple of ropes that she saved from falling in."
The Tanners (now 15-0) will host Methuen — a 3-2 winner over Beverly in nine innings Monday night — Wednesday back at Ross Field (4:30 p.m.) in the sectional quarterfinals.
Hillies pitcher Sicily DiDomenico got out of a bases loaded jam in the second inning, but Peabody senior co-captain Emma Bloom changed that with a solo blast over the fence in left-center in the third. It was the first of three straight hits for Bloom and proved to be the game-winner. She also made a long throw from shortstop to first baseman Gina Terrazzano in time to get the second out in the final inning.
“I made sure I wasn’t going to mess that throw up and spoil the perfect game,” said Bloom. “It was so much fun to watch Abby and be on the field today.
"I was seeing the ball well, and before the home run I watched the pitcher when I was on deck. She pitched one a little inside and I swung.”
The floodgates opened in the fifth when the Tanners sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs. Isabel Bettencourt doubled to drive in Bloom, who had singled. She went to third on a passed ball, and Kylie Doolin singled to bring her home.
Co-captain Gina Terrazzano delivered a three run monster shot to score Spack and Logan Lomasney ahead of her to give her team a six run cushion which was more than enough with Bettencourt pounding the strike zone.
“We hit the ball hard, but Peabody did a better job fielding than we did,” said Haverhill (8-7) coach Kara Melillo. “Give them credit because that’s an excellent program. That pitcher had speed and movement, which made her very hard to hit. She was excellent.”
The Tanners banged out nine hits led by Bloom. Isabel Bettencourt with a pair while Doolin, Spack, Terrazzano, and Kayla Bonfanti all hit safely.
“It was a good day all around,” said Palmieri. “I was nervous in the last inning, hoping Abby would get the perfect game. She was pitching so well, strong all the way and the fielders helped her out.”