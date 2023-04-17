Tori Perrakis will run her first Boston Marathon on Monday, and like so many others, her decision to do so comes straight from the heart.
Last April, Perrakis’ best friend and sister prematurely gave birth to a baby girl, Nora. Throughout the entire pregnancy, Perrakis’ plan was to be in the delivery room alongside her sister and brother in law to welcome the newborn child into the world.
Those plans went awry, however, when Perrakis tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the delivery.
“It was very, very hard given how early Nora was,” admitted Perrakis. “Not being there made it a particularly difficult and scary time for us.”
With Perrakis unable to be there for her sister, she was forced to rely on the medical staff at Beverly Hospital to fully take the reigns. Nora was born nearly a month early, making the entire process a daunting one.
Fortunately, everything went smoother than anyone could’ve possibly predicted.
“Even though I couldn’t be there, we were in constant contact through the process. Beverly Hospital doctors and nurses really took great care of them and it was only positive updates of how things were going,” said Perrakis, 30, a Gloucester native. “They really did a great job being there when I couldn’t.”
For further precautions, Nora was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. From the clear and reliable communication between the two facilities to the incredible on floor work from both staffs, Perrakis couldn’t have been happier.
So much so, in fact, that she decided she wanted to return the favor.
Unsure on how to do that at first, Perrakis came to the conclusion that she’d run the 2023 Boston Marathon with the goal of raising funds for the people at Beverly Hospital that made her life that much easier during a challenging time.
“When I saw that whole network was taking runners for the Boston Marathon, I felt like it was the perfect opportunity for me to say thank you to all those doctors and nurses who took such great care of them,” said Perrakis. “And also to give that support to my sister and niece that I wanted to bring them in the hospital. It’s my way of saying, ‘I love you guys.’”
With her sister and newborn niece in good hands and headed back home, Perrakis promptly turned part of her attention to preparing for the 26.2 mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. .
She’s run three half-marathons before, but never tried her hand at a full marathon. The training was admittedly rigorous, but Perrakis has more than been up for the challenge.
“I’ve always wanted to run a marathon, specifically in Boston. My sister and I have spent plenty of Marathon Mondays at the finish line cheering on runners. We always get very emotional,” she said. “At least 3-4 times in the past I’ve looked at her and said, ‘This is going to be me some day.’”
That day has finally come.
After spending countless hours training and running five days per week, Perrakis is ready to go. A lot of her runs were performed up and down Route 127 through Gloucester and Rockport. She’s also endured some long Saturday runs in the city with the Heartbreak Hill Running Company out of Newton, which includes a number of other charity runners like herself.
“I didn’t think I was in quite good enough shape to run this year, but I wanted to do something big,” said Perrakis. “This is also the 10-year anniversary of the bombings, so it was calling me this year. It’s been a big commitment but I’m very lucky that I work from home and have been able to give the proper time to my training.”
Perrakis will be one of three Beth Israel Lahey Health runners raising funds for Beverly Hospital. She joins Jason Carney, an architect who has worked closely with Beverly Hospital for the last 10 years and wants to support the staff; as well as Ryan Pinkham, who wants to give back to Beverly Hospital in appreciation for the care both his mother and wife have received there.
Pinkham’s daughter was born at Beverly Hospital and says, “They treated us like we were their own family and supported us in a way that I have never witnessed in any health care experience before.”
In total, Team Beth Israel Lahey Health has 66 runners, with another 16 representing Joslin Diabetes Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Perrakis — who has raised nearly $9,000 for her cause — hasn’t set the bar too high in terms of any individual goals. She simply hopes to finish the race in under five hours.
As for Nora?
“Nora is doing great,” said Perrakis. “She’s about to celebrate her first birthday and will be there at the marathon finish line Monday.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.