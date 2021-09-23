PEABODY — Two years ago Emma Perry decided to switch her fall sport from soccer to field hockey, and Bishop Fenwick coach Marybeth Mahoney is glad she did. The move has paid off with some big goals including a hat trick in the 4-0 victory over St. Mary's at home on Thursday.
The unbeaten Crusaders are off to a great start with a 4-0-2 record.
"Ice hockey is my main sport, and I thought playing field hockey would help me get ready," said Perry. "This is only my second year playing. I just try to get my stick on the ball and hope for the best."
Fenwick dominated the battle of two undefeated teams from start to finish and in the process got plenty of practice taking corners with a total of 23.
Perry opened the scoring three minutes into the game on the first corner. The ball was bouncing around in a crowd, and she fired a low shot past Spartan goalie Adri Bowker.
Late in the initial quarter Perry struck again, set up by Zoe Elwell, who had a pair of assists, goal. At the half the Crusaders had a 2-0 lead. Bowker kept her team in it with seven saves including a couple of spectacular diving stops, but her team couldn't mount an offense despite making a few runs. Lily Pregent and Maggie Pierce both had bids broken up by the defense before they could get a shot on net, and Sedona Lawson only had to make one save all game.
Perry notched her third of the afternoon after a perfect pass from Elwell on a corner chance. Elwell was in the middle of the field, spotted Perry alone to her left, and she fired a high shot that sailed into the top corner with four minutes gone in the third quarter.
"We've had a problem with corners so it was nice to finish on a few," said Fenwick coach Marybeth Mahoney. "Elwell did a nice job in the middle, and created opportunities up field. Emma was outstanding, and Kailey Silva was solid in the backfield.
"We were looking to play a complete 60 minutes, and we did. So far we've had some tough games and either won or tied. The girls are off to a very good start, and want to keep it going."
The Crusaders beat their opponent to the ball all over the field, and had great movement to set up opportunities. The Spartans didn't help themselves with a pair of two minute penalties and another five minute.
Senior captain Grace Morey finished the scoring with 10 seconds remaining in the game on another corner. Rayne Millett picked up the helper. Morey was one of Fenwick's best performers all game.
"It feels so good to be undefeated," said Perry. "We all work really hard in practice, and it's paying off."
St. Mary's has only had a varsity program for two years, and came in with a 3-0-1 record but couldn't keep up with Fenwick.
"They have a great team, and I have to give them a lot of credit," said Spartan coach Victoria Ault, who started the program three years ago. "That number 11 (Morey) is a player we needed to pay attention to all game
"Unfortunately, this was not a good showing for us. I think we were in our heads today. This is a young team with a lot of girls still learning the game. It's tough going up against a team with so many skilled players, but we are improving. Compared to last year it's like night and day. Our goalie did a great job, and Gigi Korisiano played well."