Perry powers St. John's Prep past BC High in Super 8 OT classic

FRAMINGHAM — Will Perry got the tap on his back and hopped over the boards about 50 seconds into overtime.
The St. John's Prep senior defenseman was summoned to go on the ice mainly for his defensive prowess. The thought was that, under the 4-on-4 format in the 8-minute sudden death overtime format, the 6-foot-4 blue liner and his long reach could provide a pass breakup, a shot block or a pivotal clear in the Eagles' defensive end.
There probably wasn't a soul in Loring Arena Saturday night who felt Perry would end up winning the game at the other end of the ice.
Taking a pass from fellow rearguard Andrew Cole at the top of the blue line, the 17-year-old Perry ripped a shot on net that beat BC High freshman goaltender Tom Kiesewetter cleanly up top, giving St. John's Prep a thrilling 3-2 victory in the fourth round of the Super 8 tournament.
"That was probably one of the best shots I've seen him have," said senior center Ned Malolepszy, who had the Prep's other two goals Saturday night. "Defensemen usually don't hit the net when they shoot it high ... but thankfully this one went in."
In winning this elimination playoff contest, St. John's Prep will now take on No. 3 seed Pope Francis — which lost to top seeded Arlington, 2-1, in the early game Saturday — in the loser's bracket final Wednesday back at Loring Arena (7 p.m.). The winner of that game will face Arlington for the Super 8 title next Sunday at TD Garden in Boston.
"Certain games always stick out in your memory of always being special," St. John's Prep (15-4-5) head coach Kristian Hanson said. "I think this is going to be one of those instant classics."
One of the BC High defenders came out to hit Cole at the right point, who dished the puck over to Perry on his left. Perry saw an open lane and open space to shoot, so he did — producing the biggest goal for St. John's Prep this season.
Assistant coach Scott Hentosh went onto the ice after the game and fished the puck out of the BC cage to give it to Perry.
The goal, Perry's third of the season (having previously scored against Needham and Billerica in the regular season), said after seeing the puck hit the back of the BC High net, he was "immediately ecstatic" and skated as fast as he could over to the Prep student section near the corner glass to celebrate with his friends and "wanted to hug all of my teammates."
"We're not quitters, that's one thing I can tell you," said Perry. "We've got guys sick and injured, but everyone went out there and gave it there all."
Senior Noah Dorsey-Sorofman made 23 saves, including several big ones late in the second period and throughout the third, to backbone the Eagles to yet another postseason triumph.
For this contest, St. John's chose to wear its specially made navy blue 'Hines Game' jerseys — in honor of the late Eagles' and West Point hockey captain 1st Lt. Derek Hines. "The jerseys carry special meaning to us," said Hanson. "We knew it'd be a battle and we'd have to fight to the end, and who better to lead that inspirational charge than Derek Hines? We put that jersey on and we know who we're playing for."
After a fairly even first period, St. John's Prep took a 1-0 lead to the locker room thanks to a miscue by BC High in its own zone. Defenseman Josiah Brown lofted a puck into the offensive zone that BC defenseman Michael Dragon tried to knock down, but it instead went off his gloved hand and right to an onrushing Ned Malolepszy, and the Prep's top line center didn't waste the opportunity. He went in alone on freshman goaltender Tom Kiesewetter and put a shot high over his blocker for his ninth tally of the season.
Malolepszy then scored again three minutes into the second period to double the Eagles' lead. After BC High's Chris Tsanotelis was whistled off for cross checking behind the Prep's net, it took the locals just 20 seconds to score as Jake DiNapoli ripped a slapshot from the slot that Kiesewetter stopped, but Malolepszy was there in tight and roofed the rebound.
"Ned was great," said Hanson. "He competes and never stops moving his feet. He's physical and does whatever it takes to win."
But the two-time defending Super 8 champions would not go down quietly. BC High sliced their deficit in half three-and-a-half minutes later when Dragon, following up the rebound of a Ryan Flaherty shot, put it home to the left of Dorsey-Sorofman. The Dorchester-based school then carried the play the rest of the period, putting St. John's Prep on its heels for large stretches of play, but couldn't get the equalizer.
They did, however, with 5:05 on their only power play of the game. Junior rearguard John Logan snapped a shot from inside the blue line that beat Dorsey-Sorofman through a screen, tying the game at 2-2.
"At that point the team could've done two things: we could've conceded the game and go out and lose, or go back out and fight," said Hanson. "These guys didn't give up — and I'm pretty damn proud of them."
St. John's Prep 3, BC High 2 (OT)
Super 8 fourth round (elimination game)
at Loring Arena, Framingham
St. John's Prep 1 1 0 1 — 3
BC High 0 1 1 0 — 2
First period: SJP, Ned Malolepszy (Josiah Brown), 5:21.
Second period: SJP, Malolepszy (Jack Gilligan, Jake DiNapoli), ppg, 3:17; BCH, Michael Dragon (Brian Bulger, Ryan Flaherty), 6:48.
Third period: BCH, John Logan (Nick Martin), ppg, 9:55.
Overtime: SJP, Will Perry (Andrew Cole, Ryan Hart), 1:16.
Saves: SJP, Noah Dorsey-Sorofman 23; BCH, Tom Kiesewetter 24.
Records: SJP, 14-4-5; BCH, 15-4-4.
