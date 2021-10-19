MANCHESTER -- It was an exciting preview of what tourney competition will be like when Bishop Fenwick traveled to Hyland Field Tuesday for a non-league clash with powerful Manchester Essex.
Although a tie is seldom satisfying for coaches or players, the 2-2 stalemate was a fitting end to a battle that seesawed back and forth.
"This was a very evenly matched game and the score reflects that, but it feels more like a loss," said Hornets (10-3-1) head coach Courtney Brown. This was our first tie and I guess that's a lot better than a loss, but we had a lead and didn't hold it. Fenwick started off strong, but we gained momentum in the second half. But we made some uncharacteristic mistakes by not having our sticks ready on the ground.
"We'll learn from this game, especially mistakes we made in front of their goal that were costly," she added. "It's good to play a strong team like Bishop Fenwick, and we'll correct the things we have to in order to get ready for the tournament."
The Crusaders (now 9-2-4) came out flying and totally dominated play in the first 15 minutes, earning six corner opportunities. Rayne Millett scored on one of the corners with 1:50 remaining in the opening quarter, after M-E goalie Paige Garlitz made the initial save. But the Hornets picked up the pace and answered on a corner by Amy Vytopilova, who was set up by Caelie Patrick late in the second stanza.
"Manchester Essex always has a great program, and the intensity level both teams showed will help the rest of the season and in the tournament," Fenwick coach Marybeth Mahoney said.
Goalie Sedona Lawson faced 15 shots for the visitors and Garlitz saw 14 for the home team, with both making some incredible saves in the final quarter.
The Hornets came out stronger after halftime and controlled play in the third quarter. They took the lead on a goal by Torrin Kirk, with Patrick setting her up on a corner with 4:49 left in the period. Kirk fired a low shot into the left corner out of the reach of Lawson after taking a pass from Ella Chafe..
"Patrick played well, especially considering she's battling an injury," said Brown. "Helaina Davis was strong at left back, and all around our defense stepped up. We're an offense-first team and usually able to stop the ball in transition very quickly, so the defense doesn't get a lot of pressure. But it was different with Bishop Fenwick."
It was Lawson who came up with a a half dozen huge saves in the final 15 minutes to keep it a one-goal game. Her stellar play also allowed Fenwick the chance to rally and tie it up on a goal by Emma Perry, which was set up by Madison Farangi with just over six minutes remaining.
A minute before the Perry equalizer, Lawson robbed Patrick and then denied another strong bid by protecting the left side of the net and kicking the ball away.
"I think that split save was the toughest one for me because it was almost a stroke, but I kept pushing the ball out away until my defense could clear," said Lawson, a senior from Salem who formally lived in California. "This was a great tuneup for us, and I love having to be active with a lot of shots.
"She was terrific," said Mahoney. "I was getting worried as time was running down and we were behind, but Perry scored on a great shot. She's very quick and had a few breakaways their goalie was able to keep out. Grace Morey (senior captain) and defender Zoe Elwell also played well."