The late, great Pete Frates of Beverly, a former St. John’s Prep and Boston College baseball captain who brought worldwide attention to the fight against amyotropic lateral sclerosis (ALS), will be feted by his college alma mater this weekend.
Boston College will officially dedicate the Pete Frates Center, located on its Brighton campus, this Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. The Pete Frates Center, Phase II of the Harrington Athletics Village is named in honor of the son, brother, husband, father and friend who battled ALS for eight years while helping to raise both awareness of the disease and millions of dollars to fight it.
The Pete Frates Center was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Yawkey Foundation and a large community of donors.
The dedication program will begin of the BC softball game against Virginia (1 p.m.) and the baseball game against Louisville (2 p.m.). The facility will be open for tours following the start of the Eagles’ baseball game.
Frates’ two siblings, Jennifer Mayo (a Class of 2004 BC graduate) and Andrew Frates, will speak during the program. His wife Julie (BC Class of 2012) and his daughter, Lucy, will also be in attendance.
The event will also feature remarks from President of Boston College William P. Leahy, William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Patrick Kraft, and the Yawkey Foundation’s John Harrington and James P. Healey.
The Pete Frates Center, which opened in the fall of 2020, is the indoor home of the Boston College baseball and softball teams. A 31,000-square foot facility, it features locker rooms and player lounges for each team plus sports medicine, strength and conditioning, and equipment space on its lower level. The upper level houses a state-of-the-art, eight-tunnel hitting facility with an indoor turf field and retractable netting. The upper level also has a hospitality area and deck overlooking the baseball field.
Frates, who passed away in December 2019 at age 34, helped start the Ice Bucket Challenge, which raised over $220 million dollars for ALS research.
Also, the Boston Red Sox have announced they will host an ‘ALS Awareness Game’ on Saturday, April 23 between baseball rivals Boston College and Virginia Tech at Fenway Park. All proceeds from the contest will go to benefit The Pete Frates Foundation.